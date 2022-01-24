BET Current: Tiffany Haddish and Friends Redefine Sisterhood and Self-Discovery in 'Tiffany Haddish Goes Off'
11/13/2025
In an emotional and hilarious BET Current sit-down, Tiffany Haddish and her co-stars reflect on healing, vulnerability, and breaking stereotypes as four Black women explore the motherland—building bridges between cultures, sisterhood, and self-love.
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Watching
01:21
'Girls Trip' Sequel Confirmed And In The Works: 'The Ladies Are In'
"Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out," Will Packer said during an interview.
01/24/2022
01:05
'Pray For Tiffany Haddish:' Fans Support Actress After DUI Arrest
She is mourning the loss of mentor Bob Saget, her grandmother, two friends, and her dog.
01/18/2022
Highlight
07:28
25th Anniversary Lookback - Viral MomentsBET Awards 2025
From Prince's legendary side-eye to Jamie Foxx hand-delivering an award to Tiffany Haddish, these are the most viral BET Awards moments.
12/15/2025
Exclusive
05:40
2021 Was Good to LaKeith Stanfield2022 BET Awards
LaKeith Stanfield's acclaimed performances on the big and small screens have made him one of Hollywood's hottest stars, and his fearless fashion nearly rivals his compelling onscreen presence.
05/17/2022
01:46
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Funny Moments From Tiffany Haddish55th NAACP Image Awards
The actress is nominated for 'Entertainer of the Year.'
02/07/2022
02:06
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Find Out The Nominees For 'Entertainer of the Year'53rd NAACP Image Awards
Watch the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 8/9c.
01/27/2022
08:27
BET Current: Tiffany Haddish and Friends Redefine Sisterhood and Self-Discovery in 'Tiffany Haddish Goes Off'
In an emotional and hilarious BET Current sit-down, Tiffany Haddish and her co-stars reflect on healing, vulnerability, and breaking stereotypes as four Black women explore the motherland—building bridges between cultures, sisterhood, and self-love.
11/13/2025
01:12
Common Opens Up About His 'Queen' Tiffany Haddish
Common has been quiet about his relationship with Tiffany Haddish, but now it looks like he's excited to share with the world exactly how he feels about his new leading lady.
08/10/2020
01:32
Common Responds To Tiffany Haddish’s Ring Comment
The actress recently shared that she wouldn’t want a ring if the couple got engaged, but some property instead.
09/24/2021
00:47
Here's Why the "Girls Trip" Sequel Might Not Happen
Tiffany Haddish shared one reason that the highly-anticipated sequel to the Universal Studios blockbuster hit "Girls Trip" has stalled.
03/30/2020
01:30
Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI Arrest: 'We're Going To Work It Out'
She spoke out about the incident while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
01/26/2022
01:17
Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Split After A 1-Year Relationship
The comedian confirmed she was dating the Chicago emcee in August 2020.
11/30/2021
01:07
Tiffany Haddish and Common Went on a Virtual Bumble Date
Tiffany Haddish and Common are finding creative ways to date while practicing social distancing.
04/29/2020
00:49
Tiffany Haddish Big Chop’s Hair On Instagram Live
After months in quarantine with protective hairstyles, the famous comedian hopped on Instagram Live to chat with fans about her decision to cut her hair.
07/08/2020
01:21
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Down Over George Floyd Memorial
Tiffany Haddish has opened up on why she attended the George Floyd memorial saying the recent deaths of unarmed Black people has triggered painful memories from her childhood.
06/12/2020
01:05
Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common
Tiffany Haddish is putting her relationship rumors to rest and is officially confirming that her and rapper Common have been dating.
08/04/2020
06:25
Tiffany Haddish On Why Love Scenes Are Funny And How She Switched It Up In New Film, ‘The Card Counter’
The actress stars in the new crime drama that hits theaters on September 10.
09/10/2021
01:26
Tiffany Haddish Responds To Will Smith Slap At Oscars: 'It Was The Most Beautiful Thing'
"Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," the comedian and actress said.
03/29/2022
00:54
Tiffany Haddish Says Racism Makes Her Afraid To Have Kids
The comedian and actress spoke with NBA star Carmelo Anthony on his YouTube series "What’s in Your Glass" to discuss her hesitancy.
07/30/2020
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