Tiffany Haddish Talks Playing Track Icon Flo-Jo: 'My Legs Are Going To Be Amazing!' 07/27/2021
In a recent interview, Haddish reveals she's been working hard to capture Joyner’s incredible frame.
Watching
01:26
Black Twitter Celebrates Malika Andrews After ESPN Racism Controversy
Her reporting during the NBA finals proves what most Black women already know.
07/22/2021
01:21
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Challenges Of Being A White Mom Raising A Black Daughter
In an interview on 'The Role Models' podcast, Khloé shared the importance of parents talking about race and inclusivity in the household.
07/22/2021
01:05
Legendary Actress Marla Gibbs Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
She famously played Florence Johnston on 'The Jeffersons’ and many other roles.
07/22/2021
01:21
Charlamagne Tha God Announces New Late Night Show
"Tha God’s Honest Truth" will be a weekly, half-hour series featuring Charlamagne’s view on politics and culture with sketches and social experiments.
07/22/2021
02:28
Idris Elba As Bloodsport In "The Suicide Squad" Is Everything We Needed, And More
Welcome to hell— a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison where the worst Super-Villains are kept and will do anything to get out— even join the super-shady Task Force X.
07/23/2021
01:17
Tamar Braxton, August Alsina And More Join ‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot
The classic's revival is slated to air this fall featuring Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, and others.
07/23/2021
01:04
Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie Has The Best Title Ever
Jordan Peele is this generation’s master of horror and his upcoming film looks like it will not disappoint!
07/23/2021
01:09
Usain Bolt and Michelob Ultra Wants To Pay For Your Beer At Any U.S. Bar
The track and field Olympian wants bar-goers to enjoy a free beer on July 24.
07/23/2021
01:05
Chris Sails Has Heart-To-Heart With Fans, Apologizes To Ex-Wife Queen Naija
Releasing a video via his YouTube channel, Sails explained why he made videos in the past referencing Naija.
07/26/2021
01:17
Black Love: Issa Rae Gets Married In A Stunning Vera Wang Gown— See Photos From The Wedding!
See the custom designer gown worn by the ‘Insecure’ star for her luxe wedding held in the South of France!
07/27/2021
01:17
01:03
Barack Obama Planning 60th Birthday Milestone Turn Up Party
An A-list of celebrities is said to have received invites to the bash.
07/28/2021
01:00
Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Raymond Addresses Their Marriage In New Memoir
The memoir's title seems to be a nod to Usher's fifth studio album, Here I Stand, released in 2008 while the pair were married.
07/29/2021
01:00
Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Developing Black Superman Series
The show will focus on a character named Val-Zod.
07/29/2021
01:24
Whoopi Goldberg To Play Emmett Till’s Grandmother In Upcoming Film
“We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people," Goldberg said.
07/29/2021
01:22
Barack Obama Partners With NBA Africa
Obama will focus on initiatives that promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment.
07/29/2021
01:12
Will Smith Stars As Serena and Venus Williams’ Dad In ‘King Richard’ Trailer
The story of how Richard Williams led his daughters from the tennis courts of Compton to stardom comes out this fall.
07/30/2021
01:21
Kevin Hart And Jesse Collins To Produce ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Limited Series For BET+
The hit series is coming back and is currently in production in Los Angeles.
07/30/2021
01:50
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Karen Huger Talks Her Biggest Flaw, Regrets and Misconceptions
Karen Huger got candid about the explosive new season of 'RHOP' and what the pandemic taught her.
07/30/2021
01:22
Lamar Odom Ordered To Pay Nearly $400K In Child Support
Additionally, Odom must purchase a $1 million dollar life insurance policy with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales as the beneficiary.
08/02/2021
