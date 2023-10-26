Hip Hop Awards 2023: "I was shocked!" Juicy J on Adapting to Hollywood After Oscar Win
10/26/2023
Juicy J shares a message about mental health awareness and talks about his new memoir, "Chronicles of the Juice Man."
More
31:48
Exclusive
39:13
Rap City - Beyond the Basement, Episode 1BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Math Hoffa, Yandy Smith-Harris and Kawan Prather sit down with Big Tigger to discuss their experiences at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 and assess where the industry is going.
10/25/2023
01:34
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Exploring the Best of Lil Durk's Collaborative HitsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Emerging from the drill music movement in Chicago, Lil Durk's career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive. He has captivated audiences globally with a distinctive melodic style and raw storytelling.
10/25/2023
01:43
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Chart-Topping Tracks Produced by Metro BoominBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Metro Boomin has consistently shaped the genre's landscape with his groundbreaking production skills.
10/25/2023
01:33
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Timbaland's Top 5 CollaborationsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Timbaland, the legendary producer and beatmaker, is known for creating musical magic when he collaborates with other artists.
10/25/2023
02:16
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 So So Def Rap Anthems That Helped Propel the South’s Presence in Hip-HopBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Regarding the evolution of hip-hop, the South has undeniably played a significant role in shaping the genre's landscape.
10/25/2023
Exclusive
02:29
Nyla Choates Highlights the Impact of Young Black LeadersBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Author and activist Nyla Choates explains how she and other 2023 McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders are using their platform to improve, inspire and lift Black communities.
10/24/2023
02:05
Kendrick Lamar's Harmonious Fusion: 5 Songs That Perfectly Blend Hip-Hop and JazzBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Kendrick Lamar is often celebrated as one of the greatest lyricists in contemporary hip-hop.
10/19/2023
01:53
Exclusive
05:06
Nyla Choates Explores Hip-Hop FashionBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Change Leader Nyla Choates discusses the impact hip hop has had on fashion, turning sneakers into symbols of style and rappers into trendsetters.
10/17/2023
Exclusive
03:22
Nyla Choates Discusses Hip Hop's Global ImpactBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
McDonald's Black & Positively Change Leader Nyla Choates looks at how hip hop has influenced the international genres of Afrobeats and K-pop, and how they are making their own global impact.
10/17/2023
Exclusive
09:16
106 & Park Look BackBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Bow Wow looks back at the moments that made 106 & Park the place to be on BET, including Ginuwine's 2003 performance, the show's first episode and more.
10/17/2023
Exclusive
03:32
Jermaine Dupri Talks So So Def, Hip-Hop Trends and MoreBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
In this interview sponsored by McDonald's, Math Hoffa talks to Jermaine Dupri at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 about the show's tribute to the record label So So Def and the state of hip hop.
10/17/2023
Performance
03:11
Megan Thee Stallion - "Cash S**t"BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Megan Thee Stallion is joined by DaBaby as she performs "Cash S**t" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019.
10/17/2023
Exclusive
03:02
Nyla Choates Is Focused on Mentoring ChildrenBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Math Hoffa interviews Nyla Choates about her children's book "My Roots Are Rich" and the importance of representation in this clip sponsored by McDonald's.
10/17/2023
Exclusive
12:02
Miami Bass ClassicsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Tag Team, 69 Boyz and Freak Nasty brought some of the greatest Miami bass tracks to the mainstream in these music videos from the 1990s.
10/17/2023
02:00
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Tracks from ATL Jacob You Might Have MissedBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Jacob Denzal Canady, better known as ATL Jacob, is one the hottest producers in the industry as of late. The multi-instrumentalist started collaborating with rappers including Future and Kodak Black on songs including “First Off” and “Super Gremlin,” respectively.
10/17/2023
