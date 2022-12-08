Meghan Markle Says British Tabloids Call Her Children The N-Word 08/30/2022
In an interview with The Cut, Markle revealed she declined to give pictures of her son to the Royal Rota, which is the press pool that covers the Royal Family.
OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder Of Boyfriend
She allegedly stabbed 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli in April to death.
08/12/2022
01:11
Deputy Doesn’t Regret Taking Pictures Of Kobe Bryant’s Remains
He testified that he was unaware that the photos he snapped were of Kobe.
08/15/2022
01:08
R. Kelly Federal Trial: Jury Selection Involves Dismissal Of Jurors Who Said They Could Not Be Impartial
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer.
08/17/2022
01:06
Third Black Woman Charged With Hate Crime For ‘Anti-White’ Statements
Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
08/22/2022
01:06
Former Officer In Breonna Taylor Case Pleads Guilty To Falsifying Search Warrant
Kelly Hannah Goodlett faces five years in prison, fines up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.
08/25/2022
01:03
Outrage Sparked After Broadcast Video Shows Black Little Leaguer Being Covered In Cotton
The Black player, whose age is unknown, is seen with a blank expression as his white teammates place a cotton-like substance in his hair.
08/25/2022
00:59
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed an 8-week Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program.
08/29/2022
00:59
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old
The 24-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 19.
08/29/2022
01:12
R. Kelly Trial: A Second Woman Testifies That She Had Underage Sex With The Singer
She revealed explicit details of what she estimated to be more than 80 encounters with Kelly.
08/30/2022
01:08
Judge Orders Lower Court To Resentence D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo
Malvo was 17 when he joined John Allen Muhammad in a deadly 2002 shooting spree.
08/30/2022
01:05
01:14
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Linton suffered a “lapse of consciousness,” according to her lawyers.
09/01/2022
01:09
Jackson, Mississippi In Crisis As Water System Failure Cuts Off Drinking Water Supply
Low water pressure made it impossible for some people to shower or flush toilets.
09/01/2022
01:02
R. Kelly’s Defense Team Files Motion For Acquittal In Chicago Trial
Kelly's lawyers claim the government’s evidence is insufficient for a jury to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
09/02/2022
01:14
Snubbed Family At Sesame Place ‘Tired Of Talking’ After SeaWorld CEO Is No Show At Scheduled Meeting
"The Browns were finally able to voice their concerns" but were "offered a sandwich and cookies," wrote B'lovory LaMarr, the Brown's attorney in a press release.
09/06/2022
01:09
Barack and Michelle Obama Join World In Mourning Passing of Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen, 96, was one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world.
09/09/2022
01:06
Bernard Shaw, Iconic CNN Anchor Who Covered Major Historical News Events, Dies At 82
He was best known for leading the network's anchor desk for 20 years
09/09/2022
01:01
Mystikal Indicted On First-Degree Rape And Could Face Life Sentence
The New Orleans rapper faces nine other criminal counts.
09/09/2022
01:07
New York Declares State Of Emergency After Polio Is Found In Wastewater
New York began testing wastewater in July after an unvaccinated adult was infected with polio in Rockland County —the first known infection in the country in almost a decade.
09/12/2022
01:07
Princeton University To Cover Costs For Students Whose Families Earn Less Than A Combined $100,000
According to Princeton’s website, 83 percent of its recent graduating seniors are debt free.
09/12/2022
