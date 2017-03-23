‘Without Remorse:’ Lauren London Talks About Being Authentic In New Film 04/26/2021
Joined by her co-star, Jodie Turner-Smith, the two share the deep meaning of their characters and the importance of being in the present.
Watching
01:29
Erykah Badu Teaches a Master Class on Well-Being at Leading Women Defined
Erykah Badu teaches a class that stresses the importance of well-being at this year's annual women's conference in Bal Harbour, Florida.
03/23/2017
Highlight
10:14
TwentiesS1 20 Questions with the Stars of Lena Waithe's Twenties
Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham answer questions about first jobs, first dates, what they wish they knew at the beginning of their twenties and more.
03/03/2020
Exclusive
01:50
Get the Lowdown on BET Amplified Artist of the Month Chika
Chika reveals her personal preferences, choosing between recording or performing, online or in-store shopping, and big parties or intimate gatherings.
07/14/2020
05:46
Academy of Country Music Awards: Mickey Guyton Wants Collab With Beyoncé, Talks Black Girl Magic
The Texas-born country star shares what being the first Black co-host means to her and the impact on other Black country music singers.
04/16/2021
05:17
02:49
'Without Remorse:' Michael B. Jordan On How He Relates to His Character's Determination
Playing the leader of an elite team of US Navy SEALS, the actor shares similarities he shares with his character.
04/29/2021
01:20
Kim Kardashian Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Her
The reality star said through a spokesperson that the individuals are suing the wrong person.
05/27/2021
01:18
Samuel E. Wright, Voice Of Sebastian In ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dead At 74
The two-time Tony-nominated actor had reportedly battled prostate cancer for three years.
05/27/2021
01:04
Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce
Court documents reportedly obtained by Page Six stated that their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation."
05/27/2021
01:03
Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Serving Three Years In Prison
The Pennsylvania Parole Board rejected the request for parole after Cosby declined to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators.
05/28/2021
01:14
Hazel E Shows Her Body In A Bikini Months After Reporting Complications From Her 'Mommy Makeover'
Six weeks after tearfully sharing details about her tragic “Mommy Makeover” surgery, Hazel-E took to Instagram to celebrate her curves.
05/28/2021
01:52
May Mental Health Awareness Month: Checking In With Michelle Williams
As mental health awareness month concludes, Michelle Williams encourages everyone to check in, all year round.
05/28/2021
01:05
Mary J. Blige Inducted Into Apollo Theater Walk Of Fame
The Apollo Theater immortalized the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige by inducting her into its Walk of Fame on May 28.
06/01/2021
01:02
Porsha Williams Gets Tattoo Of Fiancé Simon Guobadia's Name
The Real Housewives of Atlanta' reality star blushed, "I think it's a great way to show when you love someone."
06/01/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021