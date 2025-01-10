BET Current: Kamala Hints at 2028, Halle Speaks Up for Moms, and Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla
10/27/2025
From Kamala Harris teasing a presidential comeback to Halle Bailey’s powerful postpartum message — plus Jamie Foxx protecting Glo and Brandy & Monica’s sisterhood
01:44
BET Current: Atlanta Bets on DEI, TikTok Saves a Life, and Latto Confirms Love
From forfeiting millions for equity, to a missing traveler found safe, to Latto calling 21 Savage her “husband” — these are today’s culture-shaping stories.
10/01/2025
01:15
The Impact Report: People Want Stronger Democratic Leaders, Living Costs Tracker, Hakeem Jefferies Slam Lies
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
10/02/2025
02:04
BET Current: Family Demands Answers in Trey Reed’s Death as Killer Mike and Capitol Chaos Make Headlines
From Mississippi’s unanswered questions to Killer Mike’s viral confession and the shutdown squeezing Black families.
10/08/2025
02:20
BET Current: Honoring Miss Major, Simone Biles Teases 2028 Return, and Music Mourns D’Angelo
From the loss of a trans rights icon to a gymnastics legend’s next chapter and a soul pioneer’s passing — BET Current remembers, celebrates, and uplifts.
10/15/2025
04:57
The 30th Anniversary of the Original Million Man March - Our History
On the 30th anniversary, Actor Lodric D. Collins revisits the historic original 1995 Million Man March
10/15/2025
01:34
The Impact Report: 30 Years After the Million Man March, the Fight for Black Power Continues
From the Supreme Court to the legacy of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Clay Cane explores how Black activism—past and present—continues to shape America’s future.
10/16/2025
04:00
BET Remembers: D'Angelo
From church pews to global stages, D’Angelo’s journey wasn’t just about music — it was about truth, pain, love, and the divine rhythm of the human spirit. This is the story of a man who brought the soul back to soul music.
10/17/2025
01:55
BET Current: Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party, Janelle Monáe Time-Travels, and a Texas Family Vanishes
From Karine Jean-Pierre’s bold political shift to Janelle Monáe’s Bowie-inspired revelation — plus a shocking case in Texas — Danielle Young breaks it all down on ET Current.
10/22/2025
01:41
Impact Report: Jasmine Crockett Eyes the Senate, Karine Jean-Pierre Goes Independent, and Obama Hits the Campaign Trail
From Texas to New Jersey, Clay Cane breaks down how Black political power — and voter turnout — continue to shape the nation’s most pivotal races.
10/23/2025
15:46
BET Current: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Team Up With ‘Wounds To Wisdom’ For Black Men’s Mental Health
From courtroom headlines to breaking bread, this partnership turns personal reckoning into a public lifeline, showing men that vulnerability is strength.
10/23/2025
02:11
02:21
BET Current: Michelle Obama, Denzel Washington, and Janelle Monáe Remind Us Why Black Excellence Never Misses a Season
From Michelle Obama’s “Black don’t crack” confidence to Denzel’s viral confrontation and Janelle Monáe’s Halloween takeover, BET Current breaks down what’s buzzing this week.
10/29/2025
02:41
BET Current: Garcelle Beauvais Reclaims Her Narrative, Pras Faces $64M Fine & Angela Bassett Shows Love to Ariana
From Garcelle’s “Auntie” clapback to Angela Bassett’s words of wisdom, Danielle Young breaks down this week’s biggest stories moving the culture forward.
11/04/2025
02:54
BET Current: From the Block to the Big Stage: Max B’s Homeco
This week on BET Current, we’re talking redemption, resilience, and remembrance — as Max B walks free, Magic Johnson opens up about faith and survival, and the basketball world says goodbye to legend Lenny Wilkens.
11/10/2025
02:36
BET Current: Eddie Murphy Reflects, Xavier Worthy Gives Back, and Obama Surprises Veterans
From Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy expanding his foundation for single moms to Eddie Murphy opening up about legacy and Obama’s heartwarming moment with veterans, BET Current spotlights the stories shaping culture, compassion, and community.
11/13/2025
