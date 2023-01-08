"The Color Purple" Gives You A Front Row Seat To The Vibrant Imagination Of Celie
12/18/2023
This new version is a gorgeous masterclass in sisterhood and the infinite power of love.
04:55
The Breakfast Club Recap: Is This Yung Miami’s Last Hot Girl Summer
The City Girl was one of many hot topics discussed on the show this week.
08/01/2023
04:58
The Breakfast Club On BET: Your Weekly Recap of Drama, Comedy and Everything In Between
This week’s rumor report involves Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Kim Kardashian, lies in the workplace, the lawsuit against Lizzo, and the future of A.I. in Hollywood.
08/07/2023
04:58
'The Breakfast Club' Recap: TI Talks Trap Music Turning 20
The hosts had a hell of a week on the heels of Hip Hop turning 50.
08/18/2023
04:55
Fat Joe, Fab 5 Freddy Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 on The Breakfast Club
Don’t Call Me White Girl joined Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy to guest co-host The Breakfast Club.
09/01/2023
05:32
Fat Joe Gets Ready for the 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Fat Joe walks us through his multiple outfit choices for this special occasion.
10/12/2023
01:17
Exclusive Clip: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Describes His Latest Explosive Role in “EXPEND4BLES”
The clip is also available on November 21 and can be found on the bonus features on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.
11/16/2023
20:11
"It's so much fun!" Lil Rel on Comedy Tour with Tiffany Haddish
Lil Rel Howery reflects on the impact of the union strikes and tells the story behind his Renaissance Tour proposal.
11/16/2023
16:20
Black Thought Talks Growing Up in Philly and His Writing Process
Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought has released his memoir "The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are."
11/29/2023
03:56
Jabari Banks Shares His Rise To Becoming Will On Bel-Air!
The Philly actor recalls the Zoom call with Will Smith that flipped his life upside down.
12/11/2023
05:49
Coco Jones Is On The Come Up Competing Against Herself
The rising star experimented with the sound of her debut single before releasing her Grammy-nominated song, “ICU.”
12/12/2023
02:46
01:29
'The Color Purple' Cast Plays 'Yes or Hell No'
Find out who in the cast would eat raisins in their potato salad.
12/18/2023
01:21
Exclusive: Watch The Trailer For National Geographic's New Series 'GENIUS: MLK/X'
GENIUS: MLK/X explores simultaneously the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.
01/11/2024
29:06
LaKeith Stanfield & Teyana Taylor Discuss Their Roles in "Book of Clarence"
Catch LaKeith Stanfield and Teyana Taylor in 'Book of Clarence,' now showing! They spill on their roles and what makes this movie a must-see. Tune into their chat for behind-the-scenes scoops and why everyone's talking about it.
01/12/2024
01:14
BET BUZZ: Who Wore What? Red Carpet Looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards
From Fantasia to 21 Savage to Ice Spice, see who set the red carpet on fire from head-to-toe.
02/05/2024
01:31
Chrissy Teigen Admits It Was ‘Awkward’ Telling Daughter That Wren Was Named Cutest Baby In 2023
Some parents might agree that having kids comes with unique responsibilities to ensure all of your little ones feel loved and special. For Chrissy Teigen, she had the perfect response to an awkward admission.
02/06/2024
01:35
Samuel L. Jackson Reveals How He Celebrated His Recent Birthday
Samuel L. Jackson doesn't play about his beauty rest, even on days when it's time to let loose.
02/06/2024
02:19
'Black + Iconic: Style Gods' Features Eva Marcille and Why Fashion Continues To Shape Her Work
The multi-hyphenate star recently opened up about her love for fashion and style in the upcoming Black + Iconic: Style Gods documentary on BET.
02/07/2024
02:05
North West Spoofs Kim In Hilarious Product Review
North West has been known to poke fun at her famous mom, Kim Kardashian. In her latest taunt, she took a playful dig at her mom's newest endeavor.
02/08/2024
26:14
Desus Nice Talks Therapy's Importance for Black Men and the Bronx National Anthem
Desus Nice discusses his future projects, emphasizes the value of therapy, and identifies his least favorite Nas song.
02/08/2024
