BET Talks: Rotimi Part 2
11/18/2024
On this episode of BET Talks, multi-talented star Rotimi stops by to discuss his highly anticipated dual album In My Heart, In My Veins. He dives into blending R&B with Afrobeats, a nod to his Nigerian roots and American upbringing. Rotimi also opens about his acting career, sharing stories from his iconic roles in Power, and his upcoming return in The Chi. Get ready for an engaging conversation about family, music, and his latest projects as Rotimi gears up for a major comeback.
