BET Talks
BET Talks: Dave East & AraabMuzik on Collaboration, Culture, and Creativity
Season 1 • 12/04/2024
Dave East and AraabMuzik dive into their creative process, the cultural impact of their music, and the grind that keeps them authentic in an ever-evolving industry.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
10:19
Scott Mills Talks the Future of BETBET TalksS1
BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
12:13
BET Talks Episode Rotimi Part 1BET TalksS1
On this episode of BET Talks, multi-talented star Rotimi stops by to discuss his highly anticipated dual album In My Heart, In My Veins. He dives into blending R&B with Afrobeats, a nod to his Nigerian roots and American upbringing. Rotimi also opens about his acting career, sharing stories from his iconic roles in Power, and his upcoming return in The Chi. Get ready for an engaging conversation about family, music, and his latest projects as Rotimi gears up for a major comeback.
11/14/2024
12:20
BET Talks: Rotimi Part 2BET TalksS1
On this episode of BET Talks, multi-talented star Rotimi stops by to discuss his highly anticipated dual album In My Heart, In My Veins. He dives into blending R&B with Afrobeats, a nod to his Nigerian roots and American upbringing. Rotimi also opens about his acting career, sharing stories from his iconic roles in Power, and his upcoming return in The Chi. Get ready for an engaging conversation about family, music, and his latest projects as Rotimi gears up for a major comeback.
11/18/2024
12:02
BET Talks: Skylar SimoneBET TalksS1
On this episode of BET Talks, rising R&B star Skylar Simone opens up about her journey in the music industry, from viral covers to, her highly anticipated new album and the personal stories behind her most buzzed-about tracks. From song inspirations sparked by late-night conversations about relationship dilemmas to her candid take on love languages and self-reflection, Skylar brings her raw, relatable energy to the table. Get an inside look at the creative process behind her music and hear exclusive insights into her journey as an emerging artist.
11/19/2024
12:55
BET Talks: Andre HollandBET TalksS1
In this compelling episode of BET Talks, acclaimed actor Andre Holland sits down to discuss his latest film, a powerful exploration of forgiveness and redemption. Andre delves into the deeply emotional themes of the movie, sharing insights about his character’s journey and how the film reflects real-life struggles with letting go and moving forward.
12/04/2024
15:10
BET Talks: Dave East & AraabMuzik on Collaboration, Culture, and CreativityBET TalksS1
Dave East and AraabMuzik dive into their creative process, the cultural impact of their music, and the grind that keeps them authentic in an ever-evolving industry.
12/04/2024
28:03
BET Talks: JoeyBada$$ on Career Highs, Hard Truths, and a BET BanBET TalksS1
The award-winning rapper-turned-actor opens up about his Clive Davis Artist-in-Residence honor, Oscar-winning film, first stop-and-frisk experience, new music plans, and how he got banned from 106 & Park and the BET offices.
12/04/2024
17:12
BET Talks: Rain & Richard Pryor Jr. Reflect on Their Father’s Legacy and Holiday CheerBET TalksS1
Siblings Rain Pryor and Richard Pryor Jr. open up about their father’s legendary impact, share touching family memories, and discuss their roles in the BET+ exclusive, Brewster’s Millions Christmas, a festive reimagining of the classic comedy.
12/05/2024
17:14
BET Talks: Akon on His Journey, Iconic Collaborations, and New MusicBET TalksS1
Akon shares his rise to fame, legendary collaborations, and the inspiration behind his new single, 'Beautiful Day,' while setting the record straight on internet rumors.
12/09/2024
20:08
BET Talks: Ferg Gets Real: From Harlem’s Streets to Global SpotlightBET TalksS1
In the latest episode of BET Talks, artist and style innovator Ferg dives deep into his journey, creative process, and evolution as a solo artist.
12/13/2024
16:40
BET Talks: Leon Thomas From Child Star to Grammy-Winning PowerhouseBET TalksS1
The actor-turned-music prodigy shares his creative journey, lessons learned, and evolution in the entertainment industry.
12/17/2024
22:23
BET Talks: Eva Marcille on Breaking Barriers in HollywoodBET TalksS1
The trailblazing star opens up about her career evolution, representation in Hollywood, and balancing life as a mom and mogul.
12/17/2024
29:00
BET Talks: Murder Mook, Smoke DZA, and Daniel Take Us Behind Honor UpBET TalksS1
Behind-the-scenes stories, street codes, and redemption with the stars of Dame Dash’s cult-classic film.
12/17/2024
16:34
BET Talks: Paul Wall on Family, Love, and Securing the BagBET TalksS1
Hip-hop legend Paul Wall shares his journey, from falling in love at first sight to dropping gems on life, music, and success.
12/19/2024
16:42
BET Talks: Fawn Weaver on Honoring the Legacy of Uncle NearestBET TalksS1
Fawn Weaver shares how she’s preserving Nearest Green’s legacy and revolutionizing the spirits industry with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.
12/30/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024