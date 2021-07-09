The Hottest Looks From New York City Rappers 09/14/2021
Every city has its fashion flair, and we’re highlighting it before the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
07:49
Cooked in 5Master P's Southern Fried Fish Is Made with Love
Master P shows there's no limit to his cooking skills as he prepares Southern fried fish with his Uncle P's recipe.
09/07/2021
01:56
Top 3 Unexpected Moments In BET Hip Hop Awards History You Have To See
Between performances from the brightest stars, tributes to legends here and gone, and cameos from your favorite artists, it’s become a stage where anything can happen!
09/07/2021
01:03
Check Out The Swaggiest Red Carpet Celebrity Offspring Sightings From The BET Hip Hop Awards
These celebrity kids know exactly how to shut down a red carpet!
09/08/2021
01:11
5 Of Our Favorite Hip Hop Couples
With the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 coming up shortly, here are some of our favorite couples we hope to see on this year's carpet!
09/08/2021
01:44
The Art Of The Come Up: Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator's career trajectory from Odd Future to his business ventures has been a mind-blowing feat we love to see!
09/09/2021
Exclusive
00:30
The Hustle Never Stops for a Queen
BET+ ORIGINAL. Follow Madam and her crew of exotic male dancers as she builds her reputation and learns the cost of running an empire on Tyler Perry's All the Queen's Men, streaming now.
09/09/2021
03:32
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Chlöe works her mythological magic on an unsuspecting fraternity in the music video for "Have Mercy," directed by Karena Evans.
09/10/2021
Exclusive
01:59
The Ms. Pat Show Is Comedy for Grown Folks
Her family may drive her mad, but it's definitely all love on The Ms. Pat Show, streaming now.
09/10/2021
01:05
Relive Five Beauty Trends Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards That Are Still A Big Mood
Fashion trends may come and go, but beauty is forever.
09/13/2021
01:20
The Hottest Looks From New York City Rappers
Every city has its fashion flair, and we’re highlighting it before the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
09/14/2021
02:17
Ranking The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards ‘Video of The Year’ Nominees
Here's a look into who has the edge in this year’s race.
09/15/2021
01:51
The Art Of The Come Up: Nas
His seminal, game-changing, narrative masterpiece of a debut album, "Illmatic," initiated Nas' mind-blowing rise to hip hop superstardom.
09/18/2021
01:02
Talk That Talk: City Girls
Hear what the City Girls have to say on their hustle, music, fashion and rise to fame!
09/16/2021
01:42
3 Of Busta Rhymes’ Best Performances
With the BET Hip Hop Awards returning Oct. 5 and the king of rap performances being nominated, there’s no better time to take a peek at some of his best performances.
09/16/2021
01:11
Talk That Talk: Lil Nas X
His hip hop country crossover, “Old Town Road,” was arguably the most unlikely way to launch a rap career in history, and he's showing no signs of slowing down!
09/16/2021
01:14
Talk That Talk: Saweetie
Saweetie's rap rollout has transformed from icy to fiery hot, and we just can't get enough.
09/16/2021
01:38
See The Memorable Performance Looks Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards
From trendy short sets to drool-worthy latex looks, see the bold fashion moments on-stage that continue to prove we are natural-born trendsetters!
09/17/2021
01:29
HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Receives the CBC Chair's Award
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge receives the Congressional Black Caucus Chair's Award for her contributions to low-income communities.
09/20/2021
01:20
Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor to President Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, quotes the Bible while accepting the CBCF Chair's Award for public service.
09/20/2021
