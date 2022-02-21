Bubba Wallace Debuts New Netflix Series ‘Race’ And Explains Why We Can’t Be Complacent When Pushing For Change 02/25/2022
In an interview with BET.com, the Black history-making NASCAR driver also shares how he prepares for his races and what he zones into on his playlist before he hits the track.
01:23
NBA All-Star 2022: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, And Others Honored At 75th Anniversary Ceremony
Spike Lee, Usher, Tiffany Haddish and J.B. Smoove helped introduce the legends during the special halftime ceremony.
02/21/2022
01:20
Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He'll Have More Children
"I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can]," Cannon said.
02/22/2022
01:24
LeBron James Vows To Play Last Year With Son
"I would do whatever it takes to play with my son [Bronny] for one year. It's not about the money at that point," the Lakers forward said.
02/22/2022
01:12
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige's Flyest Hairstyles
The "Good Morning Gorgeous" singer is nominated for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.'
02/22/2022
01:13
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies After Falling From Building, Death Ruled An 'Accident'
Miami Police say Bethel fell out of a third-story window and passed away after sustaining serious head injuries.
02/23/2022
01:22
‘Insecure’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Found Safe After Being Reported Missing
The 27-year-old, who also appeared in Netflix's 'Family Reunion,' was reunited with her family.
02/24/2022
03:38
Taye Diggs Reveals How He Became A Viral Tik Tok Sensation
The “All American” actor also gives us an update on where things stand with “The Best Man: Final Chapters” series.
02/25/2022
01:19
Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty Faces Class Action Lawsuit In Alleged Cryptocurrency Scheme
The two rappers, and other celebs, were allegedly helping SafeMoon currency commit a "pump and dump scheme."
02/25/2022
06:15
Taye Diggs Partners With Lucky Charms And Brings The Magic Of Reading To Thousands Of Children
Watch the actor/author talk about how he's helping to take the love of breakfast to the bookshelf.
02/25/2022
03:01
'A Madea Homecoming’ Tackles Topics About Dating And Identity As It Plays Out In Some Black Households
Speaking to BET.com the director, producer and writer also shared a few heartfelt words to Shondaland's very own Shonda Rhimes!
02/18/2022
06:13
02:01
Road To NAACP Image Awards: KJ Smith
Lexus and BET Digital highlights KJ Smith and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2022
05:59
Anthony Anderson Tests His Black History & Culture Skills
The actor shows how much he really knows about Black History and culture.
02/25/2022
01:50
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Tory Lanez With Receipts Amid Shooting Case
The Houston native headed to her Instagram story to express her frustration about "false narratives."
02/25/2022
01:20
Colin Kaepernick’s New Initiative Will Offer Secondary Autopsies To Families Of ‘Police-Related’ Incident Victims
The initiative's goal is to ease concerns about the objectivity and reliability of initial autopsies to mitigate the risk of evidence manipulation and potential bias.
02/25/2022
02:02
Road To NAACP Image Awards: Larenz Tate
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Larenz Tate and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/26/2022
01:23
'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Mia Thornton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
"Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I'm so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation," she shared.
02/28/2022
01:20
Snoop Dogg Recalls How Queen Elizabeth Stopped Him From Getting Kicked Out Of The U.K.
The monarch reportedly prevented his expulsion from England when he faced first- and second-degree murder charges.
02/28/2022
01:03
Rick Ross Didn't Want To Pay $10,000 To Cut Down Trees In His Yard, So He Did It Himself
“You can’t charge The Boss $1,000 a tree to cut it down. I’ll cut down my own m*therf***ing trees.”
02/28/2022
01:19
53rd NAACP Image AwardsJennifer Hudson Cements Her Icon Status After Accepting 2022 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year Award
Hudson won for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the film, "RESPECT."
02/28/2022
