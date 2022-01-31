Snoop Dogg Recalls How Queen Elizabeth Stopped Him From Getting Kicked Out Of The U.K. 02/28/2022
The monarch reportedly prevented his expulsion from England when he faced first- and second-degree murder charges.
Kelly Price Says Sister Started The 'Missing Rumor,' Tried To Steal Money: 'There Was Conservatorship In Play'
The singer was pronounced "medically dead" in the summer of 2021.
R. Kelly Contracts COVID In Jail, Wins Extension to File Appeal
The court filing claimed the coronavirus has "interfered with his ability to speak with counsel by telephone."
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Most Memorable Hits From This Year's Presenter Tinashé
The award-winning singer has been heating up the charts since 2012.
Tdott Woo, A Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Shot Dead Hours After Signing Record Deal
The rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, was reportedly shot in the head in Brooklyn.
T-Pain Says We Should Stop Celebrating Black History Month: 'You Separating Us Again'
"We want to be part of history, not just one month of it. I'd rather everybody stop celebrating that s**t and just let us be part of history."
Drakeo The Ruler's 5-Year-Old Son Sues Live Nation For Wrongful Death
The lawsuit, filed by Tianna Purtue, the mother of Drakeo's son, suggests promoters “should have known” about the rapper’s “very public feud” with gang members.
Jam Master Jay Murder Trial Gets Starting Date
Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington are accused of conspiring to kill the turntablist at his recording studio over an alleged drug deal gone bad.
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Chloe X Halle Empowered Us Through Their Music
The duo is nominated for 'Outstanding Duo or Group.'
Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan For $1 Million Over Unpaid Royalties
The 10-page complaint alleges Wu-Tang Clan’s production company “willfully” refused to pay royalties and publishing income to ODB’s estate over the last decade.
Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out Of Coachella
"I need Billie to apologize before I perform," he posted on Instagram.
Rick Ross Didn't Want To Pay $10,000 To Cut Down Trees In His Yard, So He Did It Himself
“You can’t charge The Boss $1,000 a tree to cut it down. I’ll cut down my own m*therf***ing trees.”
Kodak Black Shares Why Mentorship With Master P Didn't Go As Planned
The rapper sat down with the Streetz Morning Takeover to share the status of his relationship with the No Limit CEO and why the two may still have tension.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Death Threat She Received Amid Tory Lanez Trial
An Instagram account tagged the Grammy Award-winning artist, saying that she "needs to be shot and killed."
Women's History Month: Mickey Guyton Continues To Break Down Barriers In Country Music
The singer made history as the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category.
Young Dolph's Memorial Caretaker Reportedly Shot And Killed
Jeremiah Taylor was reportedly found dead on Getwell Road, and the Memphis police are now looking for suspects in the fatal shooting.
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Of Our Favorite Mary J. Blige Records of All Time
The singer recently took the main stage at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
DMX’s Fiancée Says She Is ‘So Lonely’ Since His Death
Desiree Lindstrom, who is also mother to the couple's young son Exodus, is struggling to move on.
The Culture Tour: Jodeci, Charlie Wilson and New Edition Is The Epitome Of A Good Time
When R&B, soul, and funk collide, an evening of magic is inevitable.
Megan Thee Stallion Tells Fans How They Can Help Push For Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration
The Grammy award-winning rapper is encouraging music lovers to do whatever it takes to get a collaborative album with the R&B superstar.
