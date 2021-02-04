Police Shooting Victim Andrew Brown’s Family Views Bodycam Footage, But Not How They Wanted 04/27/2021
Body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., has been released to his family, but only a 20-second snippet.
BET News SpecialChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Discusses The City's Efforts To Get COVID-19 Vaccine To Residents
The Windy City has been greatly affected by the pandemic but its mayor says there's a turnaround plan.
04/02/2021
01:23
Olympic Trials To Allow Raised Fists And Kneeling During National Anthem
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced athletes would be allowed to raise their fists and kneel during the national anthem.
04/02/2021
01:26
BREAKING: Derek Chauvin Verdict: Guilty On All Counts In Death of George Floyd, New Mugshot Revealed
A jury has decided the former Minneapolis police officer will spend years behind bars in one of the most consequential trials in U.S. history.
04/21/2021
01:16
16-Year-Old Girl Is Shot And Killed By Columbus Police After Reportedly Calling Them For Help
News of the incident broke immediately before the Derek Chauvin verdict.
04/21/2021
01:17
Darnella Frazier, The Teenager Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death, Posts Emotional Message Following Verdict
If it wasn't for Frazier's heroic efforts to record the fatal encounter, it's possible Floyd's story wouldn't have received international attention sparking change.
04/21/2021
02:42
EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama Delivers A Special Message To Black America
The former president speaks about how systemic racism has divided the country and why we can’t give up fighting for change and democracy.
04/22/2021
01:27
George Floyd: Three Ex-Officers Will Face Trial For Aiding and Abetting Murder
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane looked on and allegedly prevented multiple witnesses from rendering aid to a suffocating George Floyd.
04/22/2021
01:24
New Louisville Exhibit Celebrates The Life of Breonna Taylor
"Promise, Witness, Remembrance" brings together artists from across the country to honor the young woman's legacy who was killed by police.
04/22/2021
01:43
Ben Carson Says Calling For Racial Equity Is ‘Another Kind Of Racism
"That's what animals do, base a lot of what they do on external characteristics because they don't have the mental capacity to dissect further into what's really important."
04/23/2021
14:20
The Cast of 'Bigger' Season Two Spill the Tea
The season two cast of the hilarious BET+ series 'Bigger' reveal what's next for their characters.
04/23/2021
01:27
01:32
Justice Department To Investigate Louisville Metro Police For Discrimination And More
The agency will determine if the department engages in a pattern of "violations of the Constitution or federal law."
04/27/2021
01:04
Department Of Justice Indicts Ahmaud Arbery Killers On Hate Crime, Kidnapping Charges
William “Roddie” Bryan Jr, Gregory McMichael, and Travis McMichael were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.
04/29/2021
01:13
Morehouse College Debate Team Withdrew From National Tournament After Racial Taunts From Other Schools
Spelman College and other debate teams followed suit and withdrew and the tournament was canceled.
04/30/2021
01:11
Tennessee Bans Teaching Critical Race Theory In Public Schools
Republicans introduced provisions that ban schools from instructing students that the United States is fundamentally racist.
05/10/2021
01:22
Louisville Police Investigation Finds Officers Should Not Have Shot Inside Breonna Taylor’s Apartment
The department’s Professional Standards Unit determined Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove shouldn't have fired a "single shot."
05/11/2021
01:14
Vaccines Aren't Just for Kids and COVID
These five vaccines could be the difference between getting sick and staying healthy.
05/12/2021
01:07
You May Not Have to Leave Home to See Your Doctor
Here???s how you can still be seen by your doctor while sheltering at home during the pandemic.
05/12/2021
01:14
Busting the Bra Myths You’ve Been Told Your Whole Life
If you???ve been thinking of going braless this could push you over the edge
05/12/2021
01:24
Getting Drunk on the Regular Has Serious Health Risks
Drinking alcohol in large amounts has been shown to increase the risk of cancers
05/12/2021
