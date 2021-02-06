A Rap Battle Every MC Should Watch 06/02/2021
This get hella heated as Reed Dollaz and K Walker battle each other.
Watching
Performance
01:07
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionShirley Jones - "Who Can I Run To"
Shirley Jones performs her 1979 classic with The Jones Girls, "Who Can I Run To," on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Highlight
13:29
Origin StoriesBenny the Butcher
Benny the Butcher talks about growing up on the East Side of Buffalo, NY, serving time in prison at age 18 and defying expectations after getting signed by Griselda Records.
05/10/2021
Highlight
12:09
Origin StoriesKaash Paige
Kaash Paige talks about her Dallas upbringing, the breakout success of her single "Love Songs" and her bold ambitions for the year ahead.
05/10/2021
Exclusive
00:30
"Cam the Brand" Takes Off on a New Survivor's Remorse
Cam makes bank with a new shoe deal and Reggie seeks to join a country club on the latest Survivor's Remorse, Wednesday at 10/9c.
05/12/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingPleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living
With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Highlight
14:40
Origin StoriesArin Ray
Arin Ray talks about his musical roots, transitioning from The X Factor to the recording studio, experiencing tragedy after recording 'We Ain't Homies' and collaborating with Kehlani.
05/19/2021
Exclusive
05:44
BET Awards 2018Unapologetically Black Moments from the BET Awards
Iconic artists show endless ways to celebrate Black culture, from Rick James shouting his Chappelle's Show catchphrase to Whitney Houston's charming Lifetime Achievement Award speech.
05/20/2021
Exclusive
03:50
BET Awards 2018Remember These Iconic BET Awards Red Carpet Debuts?
Revisit some of the most memorable BET Awards red carpet looks from Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Taraji P. Henson, Monica, Halle Berry, Kendrick Lamar, Willow Smith and many more.
05/20/2021
Performance
01:07
BET News SpecialBarbara Mootoo - "Can't Give Up Now"
Barbara Mootoo performs "Can't Give Up Now" and talks to religious leaders about the impact of the church on the Black community.
06/03/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Deadly Vows Are Exchanged on The Family Business
Sonya makes it clear she isn't backing down from her estranged husband Brother X on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
11:03
A Rap Battle Every MC Should Watch
This get hella heated as Reed Dollaz and K Walker battle each other.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
03:33
Punch Lines: Michael B. Jordan Talks ‘Creed II,’ Ballet And Battle Rap
The actor breaks down how getting in the ring as an MC is the same as prepping your next TKO.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Two Women Fight for Their Lives in The Waiting Room
After receiving life-changing diagnoses, two women learn courage is more than skin deep in The Waiting Room, premiering October 17 at 9/8c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Ring in the Season with Holiday Heist
BET gets in the Christmas spirit with a tale of not-so-easy love when Holiday Heist premieres Saturday at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
A Friend Request Goes Too Far
Successful attorney Malik accepts an unexpected friend request that could ruin life as he knows it in the BET original movie Friend Request, premiering Saturday at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Holidaze & Chill with BET All December
BET is ringing in the holidays with original movies like A Christmas Surprise and Holiday Heartbreak, and new episodes of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Dutch Refuses to Go Down Without a Fight
A man who rose through the ranks of New Jersey's criminal underworld will do anything to stay out of prison in the BET Original movie Dutch, premiering June 2 at 10/9c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
08:16
Keep It Simple - Maconomic$: Get to Dat Bag
Jamila Mustafa calls on finance expert Ross Mac for guidance on how to use that stimmy in a smart way, why an emergency fund is important and how to tackle mounting debt.
06/08/2021
Exclusive
00:15
The Duncans Prepare for War on The Family Business
The Duncans get a lead on Junior's whereabouts and prepare to go to war with Brother X on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.
06/07/2021
Exclusive
00:30
It's All About to Come Together on BET Presents The Encore
Nine singers from the 90s and 00s, including members of Blaque, Danity Kane and more, have 30 days to become the ultimate R&B supergroup on BET Presents The Encore, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/08/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021