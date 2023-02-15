Bel Air S2 | Jabari Banks Shares How His Character Helped Him Process Trauma
02/23/2023
The second season of ‘Bel Air’ returns to Peacock on Feb. 23!
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:25
Lil Tjay Opens Up About PTSD After Being Shot Seven Times: 'I Got PTSD'
“I be feeling like I’m gonna die,” the Bronx singer tweeted.
02/15/2023
01:57
‘BLACK + ICONIC: STYLE GODS’: Being Fly in Fashion With Dess Dior
The rapper appears on BET’s groundbreaking new documentary and explains how she created her unique sense of style and uses her reach to influence others.
02/16/2023
01:06
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Baby, That Keke Palmer Style Is Impeccable!
Always paid. Always employed. Always glam.
02/16/2023
01:24
‘All American’: Taye Diggs Explains Why He Left The Series
“No characters I’ve played have ever been dealt with in that fashion. I was honored,” he shared.
02/16/2023
01:38
‘I Am Legend 2’ Starring Will Smith And Michael B. Jordan Follows Alternate Ending
The original film was released in 2007.
02/17/2023
01:27
Tyler Perry To Donate $2.5M To Help Atlanta Homeowners
His contribution will directly impact older homeowners.
02/17/2023
01:08
54th NAACP Image Awards2023 NAACP Image Awards: Celebrating the Versatile and Empowering Natural Hairstyles of Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o is a red carpet-standout known for her stunning fashion choices and awe-inspiring hairstyles.
02/21/2023
01:10
Judge Mathis Addresses His Daytime Court Show Ending After Two Decades: 'Stay Tuned'
'The People's Court' was also canceled.
02/21/2023
06:05
Bel Air S2 | The Cast Unveils One Flaw They Wish They Could Change In Their Characters
The second season of 'Bel Air' returns to Peacock on Feb. 23!
02/23/2023
04:26
Bel Air S2 | Jabari Banks Shares How His Character Helped Him Process Trauma
The actor, who plays Will Smith in the series, also shares if the Oscar winner will eventually make an appearance in the show.
02/23/2023
07:38
Bel Air S2 | Coco Jones Says Hilary Will End The Season With A ‘Bang’
The actor/singer also reveals if she plans on going on tour soon and who she would love to open for!
02/24/2023
03:31
Anthony Mackie Reflects On How His 'We Have A Ghost' Character Helped With His Parenting Style
Jahi Winston, who plays one his sons in the Netflix film, also chats about how they were able to develop their father and son relationship.
02/24/2023
05:17
Bel Air S2| Tatyana Ali Talks Joining Cast Of Bel-Air
The actress, who played Ashley Banks, in the original 1990s series, has returned to the show in a new role, guiding the newest Ashley played by Akira Akbar.
02/24/2023
03:20
Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Wanted To Normalize ASL In ‘Creed III’
The actor is making his directorial debut in 'Creed III'.
03/02/2023
04:57
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Difference Between Actor Michael B. Jordan Vs. Director Michael B. Jordan
The actress stars in 'Creed III'.
03/03/2023
04:41
54th NAACP Image AwardsBlack Excellence on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Celebs spoke about their definition of Black excellence.
03/04/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women
Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
Trailer
01:00
Ms. Pat Hits the Road on Season 3
Ms. Pat gets to tour with one of her comedy idols, but that doesn't mean she gets a break from her chaotic family on Season 3 of The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming on BET+.
03/07/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Wine Down with Mary J. BligeS1 50 Cent Gets Personal on The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige
Rapper 50 Cent discusses being shot and what kind of lover he is on the latest episode of The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
03/06/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023