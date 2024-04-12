BET Talks
BET Talks: Earn Your Leisure on Wealth, Culture, and Empowerment
Season 1 • 01/08/2025
Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings share their journey as financial educators and cultural leaders, offering insights on generational wealth and entrepreneurship.
BET Talks: JoeyBada$$ on Career Highs, Hard Truths, and a BET BanBET TalksS1
The award-winning rapper-turned-actor opens up about his Clive Davis Artist-in-Residence honor, Oscar-winning film, first stop-and-frisk experience, new music plans, and how he got banned from 106 & Park and the BET offices.
12/04/2024
17:12
BET Talks: Rain & Richard Pryor Jr. Reflect on Their Father’s Legacy and Holiday CheerBET TalksS1
Siblings Rain Pryor and Richard Pryor Jr. open up about their father’s legendary impact, share touching family memories, and discuss their roles in the BET+ exclusive, Brewster’s Millions Christmas, a festive reimagining of the classic comedy.
12/05/2024
17:14
BET Talks: Akon on His Journey, Iconic Collaborations, and New MusicBET TalksS1
Akon shares his rise to fame, legendary collaborations, and the inspiration behind his new single, 'Beautiful Day,' while setting the record straight on internet rumors.
12/09/2024
20:08
BET Talks: Ferg Gets Real: From Harlem’s Streets to Global SpotlightBET TalksS1
In the latest episode of BET Talks, artist and style innovator Ferg dives deep into his journey, creative process, and evolution as a solo artist.
12/13/2024
16:40
BET Talks: Leon Thomas From Child Star to Grammy-Winning PowerhouseBET TalksS1
The actor-turned-music prodigy shares his creative journey, lessons learned, and evolution in the entertainment industry.
12/17/2024
22:23
BET Talks: Eva Marcille on Breaking Barriers in HollywoodBET TalksS1
The trailblazing star opens up about her career evolution, representation in Hollywood, and balancing life as a mom and mogul.
12/17/2024
29:00
BET Talks: Murder Mook, Smoke DZA, and Daniel Take Us Behind Honor UpBET TalksS1
Behind-the-scenes stories, street codes, and redemption with the stars of Dame Dash’s cult-classic film.
12/17/2024
16:34
BET Talks: Paul Wall on Family, Love, and Securing the BagBET TalksS1
Hip-hop legend Paul Wall shares his journey, from falling in love at first sight to dropping gems on life, music, and success.
12/19/2024
16:42
BET Talks: Fawn Weaver on Honoring the Legacy of Uncle NearestBET TalksS1
Fawn Weaver shares how she’s preserving Nearest Green’s legacy and revolutionizing the spirits industry with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.
12/30/2024
22:43
BET Talks: Eric Bellinger on Music, Love, and PurposeBET TalksS1
Grammy-winning artist Eric Bellinger sits down to discuss his latest tour and album, offering a glimpse into the heartfelt stories behind his music.
01/02/2025
22:09
33:05
BET Talks: Rapsody on Lyrical Storytelling and the Power of Black WomanhoodBET TalksS1
Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody reflects on her artistic evolution, the influence of icons like Phylicia Rashad, and how she balances authenticity and artistry in hip-hop.
01/14/2025
15:42
BET Talks: O’Shea Jackson Jr. on Legacy, Ambition, and Black ExcellenceBET TalksS1
Actor and filmmaker O’Shea Jackson Jr. opens up about his journey in Hollywood, his upcoming role in 'Den of Thieves 2,' and the lessons he’s learned from icons like Kobe Bryant and his father, Ice Cube.
01/15/2025
36:01
BET Talks: Dame Dash on Honor Up, Fatherhood, and Empowering WomenBET TalksS1
Hip-hop visionary Dame Dash discusses his film 'Honor Up,' his collaboration with BET, and how supporting women and embracing fatherhood have shaped his life and career.
01/21/2025
19:39
BET Talks: Meagan Good on ‘Harlem,’ Representation, and What’s NextBET TalksS1
Actress Meagan Good opens up about her hit show Harlem, her journey in Hollywood, and the power of representing multifaceted Black women on screen.
01/27/2025
46:24
BET Talks: Muni Long on Her Rise to Stardom and Staying BoldBET TalksS1
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Muni Long discusses her journey from hitmaker to headliner, her creative evolution, and the fearless attitude driving her success.
01/28/2025
19:46
BET Talks: NeNe Leakes and Sierra Gates on Friendship, Grief, and Keeping It RealBET TalksS1
NeNe Leakes and Sierra Gates discuss their new podcast 'Me & My Homegirl,' navigating life’s challenges, and the strength they find in sisterhood in this heartfelt and unfiltered conversation.
01/28/2025
14:34
BET Talks: Morris Chestnut on Watson, Black Excellence, and His Hollywood LegacyBET TalksS2
Morris Chestnut reflects on his new show Watson, his most iconic roles, and the lasting impact of Black excellence in Hollywood in this insightful and nostalgic conversation.
02/04/2025
15:37
BET Talks: Omari Hardwick on Fatherhood, Hollywood, and Star Trek: Section 31BET TalksS2
Omari Hardwick gets real about balancing family and fame, his new Star Trek role, and the personal growth that fuels his powerhouse performances.
02/07/2025
14:25
BET Talks: Melanie Fiona on Motherhood, Music, and Embracing New BeginningsBET TalksS2
Grammy-winning artist Melanie Fiona opens up about her new album, life lessons, and stepping into her next chapter with confidence and purpose.
02/07/2025
