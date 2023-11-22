Can't Get Enough of Kehlani, Pt. 1
11/02/2023
As a solo artist, Kehlani has proven she is an R&B powerhouse with numerous hits, including "Distraction," CRZY," "Bad News" and more.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
00:30
Soul Stars Shine Bright at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Celebrate the spirit and style of the feel-good house party of the year at the BET Soul Train Awards 2023, airing Sunday, November 26, at 8/7c.
11/22/2023
Exclusive
04:49
It's a Vibe - "Soul Train Line" Fresh DressedBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Celebs like Jay Ellis, Keyshia Cole and Muni Long elevated previous BET Soul Train Awards red carpets with textured velvets, sensual leathers, shades of punchy pinks and glamorous sequins.
11/21/2023
Exclusive
04:16
It's a Vibe – "Soul Train Line" 00s BET Soul Train Awards 2023
"Soul Train" dancers from the 00s showcase tons of personality and trendy moves to tunes of the era, like Blu Cantrell's "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)" and Keri Hilson's "Turnin Me on."
11/21/2023
Exclusive
03:06
It's a Vibe - Soul Train Line 90s BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Go back to the 90s where the Soul Train dancers captured the era of New Jack Swing, house music and remixes on the dance floor.
11/21/2023
Exclusive
04:14
It's a Vibe - Ladies of the "Soul Train Line," Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dancing to hits like War's "Low Rider" and CeCe Peniston's "Finally," the ladies of "Soul Train" showcase their signature dance moves in clips from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
03:32
It's a Vibe – "Soul Train Line" Couples GrooveBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Pairs of dancers strut their stuff in the famous "Soul Train Line" to the sounds of Cameo's "Back and Forth" and "You Make Me Work," "Stand Up" by The O'Jays and Jade's "Don't Walk Away."
11/17/2023
Exclusive
16:06
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Patricia DavisBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Patricia Davis explains how skipping ballet to attend Afro dance classes led to her big break on "Soul Train," and she recalls her most memorable dances and experiences on the show.
11/15/2023
Exclusive
15:23
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Daphne Davis HarveyBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Daphne Davis Harvey recalls how her famous family influenced the jazz scene, her first time going down the "Soul Train Line," her stage chemistry with fellow dancers and more.
11/15/2023
Exclusive
20:29
Icon Living: Missy Elliott ProductionsBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dive into this music video playlist featuring Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott's hottest collaborations and her signature unpredictable flow.
11/14/2023
Exclusive
19:51
Icon Living: Missy Elliott, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Revisit more of Missy Elliott's most popular music videos, including "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," "Throw It Back," "She's a B**ch" and "All N My Grill."
11/14/2023
Exclusive
20:57
Icon Living: Missy Elliott, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this exclusive selection of Missy Elliott's most iconic music videos, including "Lose Control," "One Minute Man," "Sock It 2 Me," "Pass That Dutch" and "Gossip Folks."
11/14/2023
05:16
Soul Train Awards 2023: A Salute to Missy ElliottBET Soul Train Awards 2023
A look at her cultural influence, her musical dominance, and finally receiving the recognition she so aptly deserves.
11/13/2023
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dive into this playlist featuring music videos from popular contemporary gospel artists, including PJ Morton, Erica Campbell, Tauren Wells and James Fortune.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this praise and worship music video playlist featuring Le'Andria Johnson, PJ Morton, Kelly Price, James Fortune and Erica Campbell.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
05:05
It's a Vibe - Fellas, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out the men of "Soul Train" showing off their best steps.
11/07/2023
Exclusive
05:05
It's a Vibe - Fellas, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
See a compilation of some of the guys bustin' moves during the famous "Soul Train" line dance.
11/07/2023
Exclusive
04:39
It's a Vibe - Ladies of the "Soul Train Line," Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Look back at "Soul Train Lines" from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s as dancers shake their groove thangs to hit tunes from every decade.
11/06/2023
Exclusive
06:35
DJ Quik - West Coast Hip-Hop PioneerBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Christian Crosby gives a crash course on DJ Quik's career, from his innovative mixtape "The Red Tape" to his signature drumbeat on 50 Cent's hit "In da Club," his production group and more.
11/06/2023
Exclusive
16:28
Papa's PlaylistBET Soul Train Awards 2023
Enjoy a selection of old school greats, including Al B. Sure!'s "Nite and Day," Musiq Soulchild's "sobeautiful," and Gerald Levert and Eddie Levert Sr.'s "Wind Beneath My Wings."
11/03/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Thanksgiving Movies Are on BET
Get the family together for classic movies all Thanksgiving weekend long to make your holiday one to remember.
11/22/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Trailer
00:15
JAY-Z Opens Up on JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own
Gayle King sits down with JAY-Z to discuss his life, legacy and career on JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own, a special interview premiering Wednesday, November 29, at 8/7c on BET.
11/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Kingdom Business Season 2 Is Now Streaming on BET+
Watch the Jordan family assemble in the wake of Denita's attack and Julius go after what he's due on Kingdom Business Season 2, now streaming on BET+.
11/16/2023