Atlanta Cop Fired After Kicking Handcuffed Woman In The Head Video Goes Viral 08/09/2021
The incident went viral when a video showed Sgt. Marc Theodule standing over a handcuffed woman lying on her stomach, before kicking her in the head.
Watching
01:12
Haitian Authorities Arrest Top Security Official In Probe On Assassinated President
Jean Laguel Civil served as general security coordinator during the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
07/28/2021
01:17
Black Women’s Organization Suing Johnson & Johnson Over Baby Powder
Documents allege J&J targeted advertisements to Black women, knowing they were more likely to use baby powder, although it was not safe.
07/29/2021
01:12
Colorado Cop Resigns After Violently Assaulting Black Man
The body camera footage shows Aurora Officer John Haubert allegedly pistol-whipping and choking Kyle Vinson.
07/30/2021
01:22
Wisconsin Ex-Cop To Be Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man After Judge Shockingly Overrules Prosecutors
A Milwaukee judge used a rare legal provision to charge Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death.
08/02/2021
01:30
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah Breaks Flo-Jo's Record, Durant Makes History
The Jamaicans knocked down a decades-old record held by Florence Griffith-Joyner, plus Team USA heads to the basketball quarterfinal.
08/02/2021
01:08
White Democratic Donor Convicted In Deaths Of Two Black Men He Gave Drugs To
A federal jury voted to convict Ed Buck, a white top Democratic donor after two Black men died and another overdosed at his West Hollywood home.
08/02/2021
01:15
Raven Saunders Defies Olympic Protest Ban By Making An ‘X’ With Her Arms On Podium
She made the gesture after the anthem ended and when medalists were told to take off their masks for photos.
08/03/2021
01:30
This Or That: Former President Barack Obama Reveals Some Of His Personal Favorites
Six interesting facts about him just in time for his 60th birthday.
08/04/2021
01:36
Black Capitol Police Officer Receives Racist Hate Mail After Testifying At Hearing
Harry Dunn said since revealing how he was called the N-word during the Jan. 6 insurrection, he has received racist messages online.
08/05/2021
01:21
First Black Woman To Ever Win Wrestling Gold Medal Will Use Prize Money To By A Food Truck For Her Mom
Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to ever win a wrestling gold medal for the U.S., and now, she's using the prize money to bless her mother.
08/06/2021
01:05
02:37
Global Excellence: The 5 Best Black Moments From The 2020 Olympics
From Allyson Felix to Simone Biles to the USA Men's 4x400 team, Black athletes continued to set standards.
08/10/2021
01:17
Former NCAA Track Star Cameron Burrell Dead At 26
His parents, Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell, are Olympic gold medal winners.
08/11/2021
01:15
Trump Apologist Sentenced Up To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Black Teen Girl
Michael McKinney, who wore body armor and carried multiple guns during the shooting, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June.
08/11/2021
01:12
Ex-Fiancé of Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl' Arrested After Allegedly Violating Restraining Order
Dewitt Madison was detained in Violet, Louisiana, after allegedly violating Tessica Brown’s restraining order against him.
08/12/2021
01:14
Bill Cosby To Invoke Fifth Amendment In California Sex Assault Lawsuit
Judy Huth accused Cosby of assaulting her in 1974 when she was 15.
08/13/2021
01:27
This Is How Naomi Osaka Will Use Her Tennis Prize Money, And It's Making Us Smile
She tweeted her plans after a devastating earthquake slammed Haiti.
08/16/2021
01:14
Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Cause Of Death Determined
Burrell died in a Houston parking garage on Monday, Aug. 9.
08/16/2021
01:11
Sha’Carri Richardson To Race Jamaican Olympic Medalists At The Prefontaine Classic
She will compete against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100-meter sprint.
08/16/2021
01:21
Black Americans Turning To Cryptocurrencies To Dodge Racism In Financial Services
Black folks are turning to cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, as a new path to wealth after experiencing bias and discrimination in financial services.
08/17/2021
