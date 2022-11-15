White Supremacist Mass Shooter Pleads Guilty in Buffalo Market Massacre
11/29/2022
Payton Gendron killed ten & wounded three during his rampage.
Watching
01:04
Ex-Virginia Football Player Arrested For Killing Three Active Players
Chris Darnell Jones Jr. is in custody over the deaths of current UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.
11/15/2022
01:16
Father Shares His Final Text Messages With Son Slain in UVA Mass Shooting
Sean Perry was unaware that his son was shot when he sent a final message inquiring about his well being.
11/17/2022
01:12
Shanquella Robinson, 25, Allegedly Beaten Before Her Death While On Vacation With Friends In Mexico
Robinson was reportedly part of a group that traveled from Charlotte to Cabo on Oct. 28 and rented out a villa as part of the birthday festivities for one of their friends.
11/17/2022
01:31
Father Of Accused UVA Mass Shooter Breaks His Silence: 'I Can't Believe It Was Him'
Christopher Jones Sr. recalled his son being troubled by people at school "giving him a hard time."
11/17/2022
01:01
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At 28
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who was known for numerous hits over the past decade, has reportedly passed away.
11/18/2022
01:12
OnlyFans Model Heard On Audio Allegedly Threatening To Kill Boyfriend Month Before Fatal Stabbing
Courtney Clenney is charged with the murder of Christian “Toby” Obumseli.
11/18/2022
01:01
Colorado Mass Shooting Leaves Five Dead, 18 Injured At LGBTQ Nightclub
The 22-year-old shooter has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich.
11/21/2022
01:00
2-Year-Old Boy Starves To Death Following Fatal Heart Attack Of Father
David Conde Sr, 59, and David Conde Jr. were found dead in their Upstate New York apartment.
11/21/2022
01:31
St. Louis Mayor Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Mocks Ferguson’s 2014 ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’ Protests
‘This is the final straw for me. I'm out,’ Mayor Tishaura Jones says.
11/28/2022
01:27
Daylight Saving Time Disproportionately Impacts Communities Of Color
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine calls for a permanent standard time.
11/29/2022
01:20
