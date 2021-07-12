Former NCAA Basketball Star Corey Manigault Playing Pro In Europe Brutally Assaulted 12/09/2021
The 23-year-old, who was intubated and sedated after a violent attack, was in an intensive care unit but is now recovering in a neurology ward.
Watching
01:11
Drake Withdraws His Two 2021 Grammy Nominations
He was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, and the two categories will move forward with just the remaining four nominees.
12/07/2021
01:14
Antonio Brown's Future With Tampa Bay Uncertain Following COVID-19 Suspension
Bucs safety Mike Edwards was also penalized for misrepresenting his vaccination status.
12/07/2021
01:07
Stevie J Files For Spousal Support From Faith Evans
The music producer has not only asked for spousal support from Evans, but reportedly wants to be absolved from making continuous monthly payments to his estranged wife.
12/07/2021
01:10
2021 Soul Train Awards: Some Of Our Favorite Songs Ashanti Performed During Her ‘Lady of Soul’ Medley
From "Happy" to "Foolish," Ashanti brought the fire as usual!
12/07/2021
01:40
Nick Cannon's Youngest Son Zen Has Died
He reportedly passed away at 5 months old from brain cancer.
12/07/2021
01:18
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
01:26
Jussie Smollett Trial: Actor Calls Alleged Attack, 'Something Out Of Looney Tunes Adventures'
CBS Chicago reports he said he paid brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario, $3,500 to help him with training and nutrition advice, not to stage a fake attack against himself.
12/08/2021
01:00
2021 Soul Train Awards: Celebrity Couples Who Showed PDA On The Red Carpet, Backstage, And In The Audience
The star-studded evening was filled with love, peace, and soul, not to mention sweet couple moments we can't get enough of!
12/08/2021
01:01
Glenn Foster, Former New Orleans Saints Player, Dies In Police Custody
His death comes two days after he was arrested on simple assault and robbery charges.
12/08/2021
01:10
Jalen Rose And 'First Take' Co-Host Molly Qerim Announce Divorce After Three Years Of Marriage
The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2016 and married in July 2018 in a small ceremony in New York City.
12/09/2021
01:01
Former NCAA Basketball Star Corey Manigault Playing Pro In Europe Brutally Assaulted
The 23-year-old, who was intubated and sedated after a violent attack, was in an intensive care unit but is now recovering in a neurology ward.
12/09/2021
01:36
Master P's Son Hercy Miller Leaving Tennessee State University To Play Basketball Elsewhere
The rap mogul called for increased funding for medical services at HBCUs after his son's injury.
12/09/2021
01:27
Halle Berry Describes Her Love For Boyfriend Van Hunt In Touching Speech: "I Finally Found Love"
"I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me! You've watched me fail and fail and fail and fail," she described.
12/09/2021
01:40
3 Standout Speeches From The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
From Jazmine Sullivan to Maxwell, this year's speeches left us feeling loved and inspired!
12/09/2021
01:36
Alicia Keys Reveals What JAY-Z Said After Lil Mama Crashed Their 2009 MTV VMAs Performance
"Somehow, however she got over here, I didn't even bear witness to [it]," she described during an interview on Drink Champs.
12/10/2021
01:01
Red Carpet Swag! Nails That Caught Our Attention At The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
Need inspiration for your next nail appointment? Look no further than this list.
12/10/2021
01:26
A Mother's Love: Alyssa Scott Shares A Heartfelt Tribute to Her And Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen
"I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me," Scott wrote in an Instagram post.
12/10/2021
01:03
Rapper Slim 400 Shot And Killed At 33
KABC reports officers were patrolling near 7th and Manchester when they heard shots, and found a victim "on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds."
12/10/2021
01:18
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Lying To Chicago Police In Alleged Hate Crime Attack
He faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct.
12/10/2021
01:51
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Speaks Out In First Interview: "I Have A Responsibility"
"It's been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving," he shared.
12/10/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021