Former NBA Guard Rajon Rondo Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges
02/16/2024
The four-time All-Star was pulled over by police for driving recklessly in southern Indiana on Jan. 28.
Watching
02:19
'Black + Iconic: Style Gods' Features Eva Marcille and Why Fashion Continues To Shape Her Work
The multi-hyphenate star recently opened up about her love for fashion and style in the upcoming Black + Iconic: Style Gods documentary on BET.
02/07/2024
02:05
North West Spoofs Kim In Hilarious Product Review
North West has been known to poke fun at her famous mom, Kim Kardashian. In her latest taunt, she took a playful dig at her mom's newest endeavor.
02/08/2024
26:14
Desus Nice Talks Therapy's Importance for Black Men and the Bronx National Anthem
Desus Nice discusses his future projects, emphasizes the value of therapy, and identifies his least favorite Nas song.
02/08/2024
01:36
Halle Bailey Defends Her Decision To Keep Her Pregnancy Private Amid Gaslighting Allegations
Although Halle Bailey has already addressed why she decided to keep her pregnancy private, there are some people whose feathers are still ruffled.
02/09/2024
01:30
Snoop Dogg Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Generosity: Paving the Way for Legends in Silence
“You’ve got to take care of your own, you’ve got to set an example,” said the “Lay Low,” rapper.
02/09/2024
01:31
Snoop Dogg Puts The Grammys On Blast After Receiving Multiple Nominations But No Awards
Throughout his 30+ year career, the rapper has received over a dozen nominations.Believe it or not, Snoop Dogg has never received a Grammy award.
02/12/2024
01:30
North West Shows Off Impressive Basketball Skills
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old just might join the WNBA one day.
02/12/2024
01:31
Kandi Burruss Announces She Is Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Kandi Burruss Announces She Is Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’
02/15/2024
01:30
Usher Goes Shirtless In New SKIMS Campaign
Usher's newest SKIMS campaign has everyone saying, "OMG."
02/15/2024
00:34
Zendaya: Bold, Black & Beautiful in 'Dune II'
Get to know Zendaya's Dune II character, Chani.
02/16/2024
01:30
01:30
Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Sentencing Gets Postponed
The domestic violence sentencing for Jonathan Majors that was scheduled for January 6 has been postponed, as reported by Deadline.
02/16/2024
21:08
Lashana Lynch Discusses Her Role as Rita Marley in 'One Love'
Lashana Lynch dives into her portrayal of Rita Marley in 'One Love,' revealing challenges and inspirations from the set of the Bob Marley biopic.
02/16/2024
01:02
2024 NAACP Image Awards: Halle Bailey's Breakout Year55th NAACP Image Awards
The young star mesmerized us with her voice and fashion.
02/20/2024
01:30
2024 NAACP Image Awards: 6 Slow Jams From Usher That Will Set The Mood55th NAACP Image Awards
Arguably the “King Of R&B,” Usher has a career that spans over 20+ years and can still perform like he did when he debuted.
02/20/2024
01:07
2024 NAACP Image Awards: These Red Carpet Photos Prove Michael B. Jordan Gets Finer With Time55th NAACP Image Awards
BRB, we're just losing our breath.
02/21/2024
01:07
2024 NAACP Image Awards: Jamie Foxx's Style Is Classic and Simple55th NAACP Image Awards
The nominee for 'Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture' doesn't step outside the box, but Jamie Foxx shows simple doesn't necessarily mean plain.
02/21/2024
01:03
2024 NAACP Image Awards: Janelle Monae Keeps Us Guessing55th NAACP Image Awards
You never know what the multi-talented artist will wear.
02/21/2024
01:09
2024 NAACP Image Awards: A Look Back At Legendary Men55th NAACP Image Awards
Our male legends showed up in legendary looks.
02/21/2024
01:30
2024 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Laugh Out Loud Kevin Hart Performances55th NAACP Image Awards
The longtime comedian is nominated for “Outstanding Talk Series.”
02/22/2024
Trailer
00:30
Black Culture's Biggest Night Is Bigger Than EverBET Awards 2024
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2024 will honor Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award and feature performances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and more.
06/08/2024
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2024 Will Be an Unforgettable NightBET Awards 2024
Join culture's biggest night for showstopping fashion, incredible performances, major pop culture moments and more, airing Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c on BET.
05/30/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024
Trailer
02:00
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Trailer
The Crandell kids lean into fending for themselves when the strict caretaker their mom left in charge dies in the BET+ original movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, now streaming.
05/16/2024