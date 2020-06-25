See How Hip-Hop History Was Made in Ruff Ryders Chronicles 07/22/2020
Relive the highs and lows of one of hip-hop's hardest street labels with the five-part docuseries Ruff Ryders Chronicles, premiering August 12 at 10/9c.
Watching
Exclusive
04:47
2020 BET AwardsHot Girl Style at the BET Awards with Cliff Vmir
Artist and celebrity hairstylist Cliff Vmir talks about falling in love with Cardi B's sleek look from the BET Awards 2019, then puts his own spin on the style.
06/25/2020
Exclusive
06:51
2020 BET AwardsJetsonMade and DaBaby Wrote "Suge" in 15 Minutes
JetsonMade talks about coming up in the Carolinas and how his relationship with DaBaby was cemented through their work and success on tracks like Suge and Bop.
06/28/2020
Exclusive
05:58
2020 BET AwardsCulture Can't Be Cancelled 2000-2004
Comedian Sam Jay and actor Melvin Gregg explore BET's efforts in the early 2000s to support and celebrate Black culture by serving as a platform for artists and entertainers.
06/29/2020
Exclusive
23:29
American SoulS2 E6The Kick-Back Couch - Low Rider
The group reacts to the raid at club, Ruby's interference, Simone coming through for JT, and Don and Gerald's surprising alliance.
07/01/2020
Exclusive
02:00
2020 BET AwardsJonathan McReynolds on Artists Rising to the Occasion
Jonathan McReynolds did not expect to release his song "People" under such unusual circumstances but is looking forward to the creativity of the BET Awards 2020 performers.
07/06/2020
Exclusive
01:23
2020 BET AwardsKane Brown Is Excited to Represent Country Music on the Show
Kane Brown talks about the timely message of his new single "Worldwide Beautiful" and what the donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs from McDonald's means to him.
07/06/2020
Exclusive
08:25
The Glam GapHow Dancer Erin Carpenter Built a Nude Hosiery Brand
Erin Carpenter, founder of Nude Barre, went from dyeing her dance tights as a young ballerina to creating hosiery and undergarments that elevate women of all shades.
07/06/2020
Highlight
25:14
2020 BET AwardsHighlights from the BET Awards 2020
Look back at the biggest moments from the BET Awards 2020, from Amanda Seales's powerful opening monologue to Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo's acceptance speeches.
07/06/2020
Exclusive
18:40
American SoulS2 E7The Kick-Back Couch - Love Will Keep Us Together
The group starts counting stabs and reacts to Gerald's shady behavior, Simone and JT's precarious relationship, Don defending his son and Ruby's revenge.
07/09/2020
Exclusive
20:36
American SoulS2 E8The Kick-Back Couch - So Long, Sucker
The viewers react to singer Melanie Fiona as Chaka Khan, comedian Tone Bell as Richard Pryor, Don's hallucination and Gerald sacrificing himself for the greater good.
07/15/2020
Highlight
01:00
See How Hip-Hop History Was Made in Ruff Ryders Chronicles
Relive the highs and lows of one of hip-hop's hardest street labels with the five-part docuseries Ruff Ryders Chronicles, premiering August 12 at 10/9c.
07/22/2020
Exclusive
00:45
BET Her Presents: The CouchS1 Kim Fields Wants to Destigmatize Postpartum Depression
Kim Fields, director of the BET short film Baby Blue, addresses some of the realities of postpartum depression and mental health for Black mothers.
07/30/2020
Exclusive
00:45
BET Her Presents: The CouchS1 Victoria Rowell Addresses Mental Health Awareness
Victoria Rowell, director of the BET short film Everything Is Fine, discusses the importance of self-care and professional help for treating mental health in communities of color.
07/30/2020
Speech
00:30
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Tasha Cobbs Leonard Nabs the Artist of the Year Award
Tasha Cobbs Leonard thanks her fans while accepting the award for Artist of the Year at the Stellar Gospel Music Award 2020.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:54
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Kirk Franklin Wins Album of the Year Award
Kirk Franklin thanks his fans while accepting the award for Album of the Year for the record "Long, Live, Love."
08/23/2020
Speech
00:40
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Pastor Mike Jr. Wins New Artist of the Year
Pastor Mike Jr. accepts the award for New Artist of the Year.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:24
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Le'andria Johnson Wins the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year Award
Le'Andria Johnson delivers her acceptance speech after winning the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year Award.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:37
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Win Song of the Year
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers win the award for State Farm Song of the Year for their track "Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)."
08/23/2020
Highlight
02:47
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1The Hosts Open the Show
Gospel artists and Stellar Awards 2020 hosts Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne and Jonathan McReynolds kick off the night.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:43
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1JJ Hairston & YP feat. Kierra Sheard - "Miracle Worker"
Gospel singer Kierra Sheard joins JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise for a hair-raising performance of "Miracle Worker" at the Stellar Gospel Music Award 2020.
08/23/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021