Cardi B Deactivates Twitter And Instagram After Fan Backlash 04/05/2022
Her fans were reportedly upset she did not attend the 2022 Grammy Awards after being nominated for Best Rap Performance.
01:33
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Countersuit By 1501 Label
The "Body" rapper headed to Twitter to blast the Carl Crawford-led company.
03/23/2022
01:00
Young Dolph Murder Suspect, Justin Johnson, Attacked In Jail
Johnson's lawyer, Juni Ganguli, said the 23-year-old was in the facility's visitation area when he was attacked.
03/24/2022
06:04
Rick Ross Shares The Best Financial Advice He Received And Why He Purchased A $3M Watch
The five-time Grammy-nominated rapper also tells BET.com how he wants to promote the value of owning your property for the younger generation looking up to him.
03/25/2022
01:21
Chika Updates Fans That She Is 'Alive' After Sharing Concerning Posts She Would Harm Herself
"I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because I don't want to, but because the metal stairs were scary," she wrote.
03/28/2022
01:13
‘Because Of You’ Singer Keith Martin Dies At 55
Martin's lifeless body was reportedly found after a neighbor complained to the property manager about smelling a foul odor.
03/28/2022
01:10
Ashanti Will Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Ja Rule will reportedly accompany the R&B singer at the unveiling of the star.
03/30/2022
06:02
Spice Gives Us An Exclusive Look At The Dazzling Gown She Plans To Wear At The 2022 Grammys!
We chatted with the ‘Best Reggae Album’ nominee before the star-studded event!
04/03/2022
01:00
GRAMMYS 2022: Here's The Evening's Biggest Winners
Congratulations to Jazmine Sullivan who won two awards, her first Grammy since her debut in 2008!
04/04/2022
01:04
Mariah Carey Has The Sweetest Response To Megan Thee Stallion And Dua Lipa's 'Diva-Off' Grammys Tribute
The original moment happened at the 1998 MTV VMAs, where Whitney Houston and Mariah wore similar brown dresses.
04/05/2022
01:19
Film Of 11-Year-Old Prince At 1970 Minneapolis Teachers Strike Discovered
"I am like blown away. I'm totally blown away," said Prince's childhood friend Terrance Jackson.
04/05/2022
01:21
01:16
Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Protective Order In Megan Thee Stallion Felony Case
In a series of tweets, 'Rolling Stone' reporter Nancy Dillon shared how Lanez was "handcuffed in court" and will be held in custody until he posts bail of $350,000.
04/06/2022
08:22
Spice Tells Us The Biggest Lesson She's Learned After Two Decades In The Music Business
We chatted with the dancehall queen about her journey from ‘homelessness to greatness.’
04/06/2022
01:13
R. Kelly's Sentencing In New York Is Delayed
Prosecutors urged the judge not to change the May 4 sentencing date, writing,"His victims have waited years to see the defendant held to account and sentenced for his crimes."
04/07/2022
01:19
Drakeo the Ruler’s Brother Calls Out Recording Academy For Excluding Rapper From Grammys In Memoriam Segment
Ralfy The Plug says it felt like a "spit in the face" to see his brother omitted from the tribute.
04/08/2022
01:10
Kanye West’s Team Reportedly Looking For ‘Luxury’ Treatment Facility To Help Him Be A ‘Better Human And Better Dad’
Page Six reports Ye told Kim Kardashian that “he’s going away to get help” after harassing her and boyfriend Pete Davidson online.
04/11/2022
01:32
Jussie Smollett Releases New Song, 'Thank You God,' Proclaiming His Innocence
"You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation?" the actor asks in the new drop.
04/11/2022
01:01
Nelly Reacts After Fan Throws Mysterious Object That Hit Him In The Head At A Nightclub
Video footage shows Nelly being struck, grabbing the back of his neck, and looking up into the crowd before quickly reacting readily to confront the suspect.
04/13/2022
01:27
Master P Calls Out Insincere Nipsey Hussle Support: 'Stop It With Fake Love'
During an interview with XXL, the rap legend described how people only want to see others succeed once they are gone.
04/13/2022
01:05
Hollywood Walk Of Fame: DJ Khaled Receives Official Star, See Photos From The Star-Studded Ceremony!
"I want to say God is great. God, I love you, I appreciate you," he said during his acceptance speech.
04/13/2022
