CHICKEN’S KITCHEN x TOYOTA SOUL FOOD TOK TOUR

09/13/2024

Our last stop on the BET Soul Food Tok adventure with the all-new @Toyota Camry takes us to Chicken's Kitchen! Famous for its mouthwatering fried chicken and home-style sides, this spot is a must-visit for all soul food lovers. Come hungry, leave happy—NOLA style! It’s a vibe! #LetsGoPlaces #Camry #ItsAVibe #SoulFood #NOLA

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

05:51

Hosted By Yung Joc – VLive
S2017

The rapper takes us on a food tour of Atlanta's hottest strip clubs.
08/22/2017
01:48

New Orleans Pelicans Hire Teresa Weatherspoon, The Eighth Full-Time Female NBA Coach

Five-time WNBA All-Star and 2010 WNBA Hall of Fame Honoree Teresa Weatherspoon is now the eighth full-time female NBA coach.
11/19/2020
Exclusive
07:12

Extended Story - Hurricane Katrina
Boiling PointS1

Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
07:12

Extended Story: Through One Doctor's Eyes
Boiling Point

Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
03/19/2021
01:09

Meet Caramel Curves, A Women-Only Motorcycle Crew That Set Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Campaign Ablaze

We love the celebration of curves for Rihanna’s new lingerie collection.
08/04/2021
Exclusive
06:39

The Beauty Shop: Celebrating Black Beauty and Strength

Amanda Booz asks Black creators V. Bozeman, Jesseca Dupart and Susan Oludele to imagine their happy places and wish each other prosperity in this conversation presented by Toyota.
08/16/2021
Exclusive
06:39

Black Creators Envision Bright Futures

Amanda Booz asks Black creators V. Bozeman, Jesseca Dupart and Susan Oludele to imagine their happy places and wish each other prosperity in this conversation presented by Toyota.
08/16/2021
10:10

Coi Leray Cooks Cali-Inspired Fried Salmon Tacos
Cooked in 5

Rapper Coi Leray tells stories and shows off her clean-as-you-go approach while frying up salmon tacos inspired by one of her favorite soul food spots in Sherman Oaks, CA.
09/09/2021
Exclusive
05:19

Where It All Started: Lil Wayne
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021

New Orleans native Lil Wayne built on his Hot Boys success to achieve solo stardom, start his own record label and establish himself as one of the most influential names in hip hop.
10/05/2021
01:19

Jonshel Alexander, Former Child Actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' Shot and Killed at 22

Alexander, who was pronounced dead at the scene in a New Orleans double shooting, co-starred in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film alongside Quvenzhané Wallis.
12/03/2021
Exclusive
09:41

The Stars of Twenties Tell All in 20 Questions
TwentiesS2

Twenties stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham and Christina Elmore sit down to sound off on clothes, iconic sitcoms, would-you-rathers and plenty more in a round of 20 questions.
12/20/2021
01:17

New Orleans City Council Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee Blvd After Musician Allen Toussaint

Toussaint is a legendary New Orleans performer, producer and songwriter who died in 2015.
01/11/2022
Exclusive
01:18

My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity Whiteside
Tyler Perry's SistasS4

Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B.
01/26/2022
01:03

Kodak Black Shares Why Mentorship With Master P Didn't Go As Planned

The rapper sat down with the Streetz Morning Takeover to share the status of his relationship with the No Limit CEO and why the two may still have tension.
03/01/2022
Exclusive
03:23

2022 Was Good to Coi Leray
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Coi Leray's talent and hustle have earned her hit songs, features from today's top artists, and platforms to showcase her creativity in music videos and on her own cooking show.
09/15/2022
Exclusive
15:23

I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Daphne Davis Harvey
BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Daphne Davis Harvey recalls how her famous family influenced the jazz scene, her first time going down the "Soul Train Line," her stage chemistry with fellow dancers and more.
11/15/2023
04:31

CHICKEN’S KITCHEN x TOYOTA SOUL FOOD TOK TOUR

Our last stop on the BET Soul Food Tok adventure with the all-new @Toyota Camry takes us to Chicken's Kitchen! Famous for its mouthwatering fried chicken and home-style sides, this spot is a must-visit for all soul food lovers. Come hungry, leave happy—NOLA style! It’s a vibe! #LetsGoPlaces #Camry #ItsAVibe #SoulFood #NOLA
09/13/2024
04:59

LIL DIZZY’S CAFÉ x TOYOTA SOUL FOOD TOK TOUR

Turn up the vibes and roll in style with the all-new @ToyotaUSA Camry! First stop on the BET Soul Food Tok tour: Lil Dizzy’s Café, where Creole flavor meets soulful comfort. From gumbo to fried chicken, this NOLA gem is a must! #BET #SoulFoodTok #LetsGoPlaces #Camry #LilDizzysCafe #ItsAVibe
09/13/2024
04:51

ORLEANS BROTHERS x TOYOTA SOUL FOOD TOK TOUR

Next stop on our soulful NOLA vibes with the all-new @Toyota Camry: Orleans Brothers! This hidden gem’s got some of the best gumbo in town. Perfect for a city cruise—save room for dessert! #LetsGoPlaces #Camry #ItsAVibe #SoulFood #NOLA
09/13/2024
00:30

TOYOTA SOUL FOOD TOK TOUR RECAP

Soul food vibes hit differently at NOLA’s favorite, Chicken’s Kitchen, especially in the All-New @ToyotaUSA Camry! #BETSoulFoodTok #LetsGoPlaces #Camry #ItsAVibe
09/13/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 8 Trailer
Tyler Perry's Sistas

Everyone's dying to know who killed Gary -- and everyone's a suspect -- when Season 8 of Sistas premieres Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.
10/10/2024
Trailer
00:30

It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
00:30

It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Awards 2024

Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
01:00

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Trailer
Haus of Vicious

Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024
Trailer
00:30

Comic View Is Coming Back to BET

Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024