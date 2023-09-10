Hip Hop Awards 2023: 5 Songs That Showcase DJ Clark Kent's Sonic Versatility
09/29/2023
DJ Clark Kent is a legendary producer in the world of hip-hop, known for his unparalleled talent behind the boards. Over the years, he has crafted beats that have become timeless classics, contributing to the genre's evolution.
Fat Joe Plays Call You Right BackBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe goes through his star-studded hip-hop rolodex as he FaceTimes DJ Khaled, Remy Ma and other celebs unannounced in a round of Call You Right Back.
10/09/2023
Performance
16:17
#Shining – BET Hip Hop Awards 2023BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Kaliii, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion show off their bars, choreography and creative visuals in these fire music videos.
10/09/2023
Exclusive
22:36
Salute - OGs of Hip-HopBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
This collection pays tribute to true industry OGs, including Ice Cube, Yo-Yo and more, in a salute to the artists and songs that laid the groundwork for a genre like no other.
10/09/2023
Exclusive
01:37
Boosie Badazz - "Wipe Me Down"BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Boosie Badazz entertains the crowd at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2007 with a performance of his hit "Wipe Me Down."
10/09/2023
Exclusive
01:08
Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Armani White & N.O.R.E.BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Viral sensation Armani White and industry legend N.O.R.E team up for a generation-bridging performance of "Billie Eilish" and "Nothin'" at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/09/2023
Exclusive
01:02
EST Gee and Jeezy - "The Realest"BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
EST Gee and Jeezy bring their intensity to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 with their performance of "The Realest."
10/09/2023
Exclusive
01:01
Everyone's Invited to Hip Hop's 50th Birthday PartyBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Coi Leray, Jermaine Dupri and more reflect on hip hop's journey from underdog to America's biggest music genre on the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 red carpet.
10/09/2023
Performance
03:57
Throwback - Joey Bada$$BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Joey Bada$$ creates an emotional moment to remember in a performance of "Head High" in tribute to late rapper Young Dolph at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/09/2023
Performance
03:56
Brandy - "I Wanna Be Down"BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Brandy performs "I Wanna Be Down," with verses from MC Lyte, Yo-Yo and Queen Latifah, at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2014.
10/09/2023
Performance
03:46
Meek Mill - "Dreams and Nightmares"/"Levels"BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Meek Mill delivers an incendiary performance of his hits "Dreams and Nightmares" and "Levels" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2013.
10/09/2023
Exclusive
03:52
Kodak Black MedleyBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Kodak Black takes the stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 and performs a medley of his tracks "Too Many Years," "Walk" and "Super Gremlin."
10/09/2023
Exclusive
18:35
Hey Lover, Pt. 2BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
This stream of hip-hop music videos is all about love and romance, featuring Childish Gambino, Fabolous, Tamia, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr, Carl Thomas and LL Cool J.
10/09/2023
Performance
02:16
Throwback - Waka Flocka Flame & Roscoe DashBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Waka Flocka Flame brings the heat alongside Roscoe Dash in a throwback performance of their classic "Hard in da Paint" set at the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards.
10/09/2023
Exclusive
25:37
Story Time: Poetic FlowsBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
This collection of music videos features thought-provoking bars from Lupe Fiasco, Missy Elliott, Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, Wale and Brand Nubian.
10/09/2023
Exclusive
13:39
Rate the Bars - Math Hoffa & MeccaBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
NYC emcee Math Hoffa and Mecca offer their expertise on the bars of hip-hop household names like LL Cool J, Joyner Lucas, Doja Cat and more.
10/09/2023
00:12
Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla's Biggest Fan Steals the SpotlightBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
In a sea of hip hop fans, one elegantly suited man emerges as an unforgettable highlight, but who is he?
10/09/2023
16:55
Hip Hop Awards 2023: Fat Joe Reminsces While Diggin' in the CratesBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Fat Joe shares his thoughts on 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."
10/09/2023
Exclusive
03:43
Soulja Boy - "Crank That"BET Hip Hop Awards 2023
Everyone has the dance moves ready to go as Soulja Boy performs his No. 1 hit "Crank That" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2007.
10/06/2023
01:32
Hip Hop Awards 2023: 7 Unforgettable J. Cole Tracks That Define His Musical LegacyBET Hip Hop Awards 2023
With a career spanning over a decade, J. Cole has consistently delivered thought-provoking lyrics, reflective storytelling, and socially conscious messages that have resonated with fans worldwide.
09/29/2023
