Jaleesa Jaikaran Models Three Eras of Makeup for Halloween 10/28/2022
Makeup artist and influencer Jaleesa Jaikaran shows off stunning looks inspired by the 80s, 90s and 2000s for BET's Halloween collab with Seagram's Escapes.
Watching
03:05
Don't Wear My Culture as Your Costume
Halloween is upon us and as BET News' Andre Showell reports, some use the holiday as a chance to put ignorance and hate on parade.
10/30/2014
Exclusive
11:51
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4NoteWorthy - Fallon King and Felisha King
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek talk with Fallon King and Felisha King from Cherish about their impact on the Atlanta music scene, working with family, and their top women emcees.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
04:24
Soul Train Awards 2021For the Love of Brandy
The Soul Train Awards 2021 pay tribute to a true icon in Brandy, whose stunning vocal range and versatile entertainment résumé show just how big a star she is.
11/30/2021
Interview
03:15
Games People PlayS2 Black Trivia Challenge with the Cast of Games People Play
The cast of Games People Play puts their Black pop culture knowledge to the test when they try to name who rapped the "In Living Color" theme song, who coined "Hot Girl Summer" and more.
12/10/2021
Exclusive
12:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Erika Guillory White
Los Angeles native Erika Guillory White explains how a high school friend helped her land a spot on Soul Train and looks back on changing dynamics of the show from the 80s to the 90s.
12/17/2021
Exclusive
05:02
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Dru Hill
Dru Hill performs "How Deep Is Your Love" and chats with host Mystro Clark about their Musketeers-inspired music video and their plans to bring a "Dru World Order" to the new millennium.
12/30/2021
Exclusive
06:46
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Mariah Carey
On "Soul Train" in 1992, Mariah Carey performs "Emotions," then chats with Don Cornelius about her music's crossover appeal and being more involved in the creative process.
12/30/2021
Exclusive
05:19
53rd NAACP Image AwardsPortraits of Excellence: Arsenio Hall
The 53rd NAACP Image Awards honors Arsenio Hall, a multi-talented entertainer who has defined pop culture through his stand-up comedy, movies and influential talk show.
02/16/2022
Exclusive
03:31
BET Awards 2022The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards
Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
04:58
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Respect Due - Gimme a Beat
Hip hop evolved from turntablism to sampling to the raw rhythms of trap music due to the creativity and ingenuity of DJs, MCs, producers and rappers from the 1970s to today.
09/15/2022
