Black + Iconic: Visionaries - Nina Simone
02/17/2023
Howard University student Gabrielle talks about Nina Simone's eclectic style of music and commitment to Black pride.
Black + Iconic - Unsung Heroes - LaTosha Brown
A Morgan State University student explains why LaTosha Brown's work to fight voter suppression through her Black Voters Matter organization should make her as well-known as Beyoncé.
02/10/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Victor J. Glover
Laila, an engineering student at Morgan State University, is inspired by astronaut Victor J. Glover, the first Black American to live on the International Space Station.
02/10/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Bryan Stevenson
A Morehouse College senior lauds the work of Bryan Stevenson, who founded the Equal Justice Initiative to confront the history of racism in America and end mass incarceration.
02/12/2023
Black + Iconic: Visionaries - James Baldwin
Elijah, a sophomore at Morehouse College, honors the legacy of writer and speaker James Baldwin, whose fearless work cemented him as an iconic advocate for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.
02/13/2023
Black + Iconic: Unsung Heroes - Marsha P. Johnson
As a Black trans woman in New York City, Marsha P. Johnson led the gay liberation movement through tenacious activism and compassion for her community.
02/14/2023
Black + Iconic - The New Generation - Megan Thee Stallion
A Morgan State University student explains how Megan Thee Stallion has flipped the music industry's script on women rappers and, in doing so, has ushered in a new era of hip-hop feminism.
02/15/2023
Black + Iconic: Hip- Hop Legends - Lauryn Hill
A Morehouse College sophomore celebrates the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's Grammy-winning solo debut album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and her unique lyrical approach to hip hop.
02/16/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Wes Moore
Follow Wes Moore's career, from his military service and community-focused work to his historic political win as the third Black governor in the U.S. and the first Black governor of Maryland.
02/17/2023
Black + Iconic: Unsung Heroes - Bayard Rustin
Gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, whose contributions often get overlooked, organized the 1963 March on Washington and changed the course of American history.
02/21/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Nikole Hannah-Jones
A Howard University student salutes Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and "The 1619 Project" author Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose work has sparked debates over how American history is taught.
02/21/2023
Black + Iconic: Visionaries - Alvin Ailey
Gabrielle, a sophomore and modern dancer at Howard University, talks about the legacy of choreographer Alvin Ailey, whose work showcased the beauty and challenges of Black experiences.
02/23/2023
Black + Iconic: Hip-Hop Legends - Outkast
Bowie State University sophomore and music producer Ellis describes why he's an Outkast fan and how the duo's funky Southern hip-hop sound influences his own instrumentation.
02/24/2023
Black + Iconic: Hip-Hop Legends - Tupac Shakur
Jallon, a Howard University sophomore, talks about the legacy of Tupac Shakur and the inspiration he draws from the late artist's collection of poems "The Rose That Grew from Concrete."
02/24/2023
Black + Iconic: The New Generation - Rep. Maxwell Frost
A Howard University student charts the inspiring rise of Rep. Maxwell Frost, who went from organizing March for Our Lives protests to becoming the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress.
02/27/2023
Black + Iconic: Visionaries - Arthur Ashe
Take a closer look at the groundbreaking career of tennis champion and activist Arthur Ashe, the first Black man to win Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.
02/28/2023
