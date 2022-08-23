Tyrese Professes His Love For GF Zelie Timothy: ‘I Couldn’t Deny The Love I Feel For You’ 09/07/2022
"A whole vibe you are. Endless love. Endless love,” the singer wrote on Instagram.
Halle Bailey Opens Up About Her Relationship With Rapper Boyfriend DDG: 'I’ve Been A Fan Of His For Years'
“I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them," she told Essence.
08/23/2022
01:05
Robyn And Juan Dixon Obtain Marriage License Years After Getting Engaged For The Second Time
The couple, who were married from 2005 to 2012, got engaged again in Dec. 2019.
08/24/2022
01:04
Crystal Renay Opens Up About Divorce From Ne-Yo: 'There Are No Chances' to Reconcile
“God is good. We are moving on to better lives," she told TMZ.
08/29/2022
01:04
Riley Burruss Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On TikTok
Kandi Burruss' eldest daughter is setting the record straight on social media.
08/31/2022
01:01
Swae Lee And Victoria Kristine Are Expecting Their First Child Together— See The Couple’s Outdoor Baby Shower!
The rapper gifted his pregnant girlfriend a pricey push present at the event!
08/31/2022
01:12
Waka Flocka Flame Opens Up About Split From Tammy Rivera: 'It Was Just A Mutual Feeling'
Despite their breakup, they continued to film their WEtv reality show "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka," highlighting their new life as friends.
08/31/2022
01:29
Vivica A. Fox Reacts To Nick Cannon Expecting His 10th Child: 'It’s Way More Than Money'
"But the foundation of Black families, especially a strong father figure is needed," Fox recently said.
09/01/2022
01:03
Serena Williams Shares Look Into Post Tennis Life And It s Super Relatable
During her post-match press conference, Williams said she’d be opting for karaoke on the first day since retiring from tennis.
09/06/2022
01:16
Tia Mowry Writes A Beautiful Essay About The Importance Of Embracing Gray Hair
“Why are we trying to diminish or suppress the beauty and the blessing of getting older?"
09/06/2022
01:07
Is NBA YoungBoy Expecting 9th Child?
In a series of photos on his IG, before deleting it, a picture of a woman's hand showing off a large diamond ring alongside her baby bump.
09/07/2022
01:06
Tyrese Professes His Love For GF Zelie Timothy: ‘I Couldn’t Deny The Love I Feel For You’
"A whole vibe you are. Endless love. Endless love,” the singer wrote on Instagram.
09/07/2022
01:09
Ne-Yo Responds In Court To Estranged Wife Crystal Renay’s Divorce Filings
The singer has objected to Crystal's request for temporary and permanent alimony.
09/12/2022
01:04
Kylie Jenner Reveals New Details About Her Son's Name!
Travis Scott and Kylie welcomed their baby boy in February.
09/13/2022
01:01
Cardi B Reveals The Heartwarming Reason She Tattooed Her Face!
She hopped on Instagram Live to give fans an up-close look at the new tattoos she got to express her undying love for her children, Kulture and Wave.
09/14/2022
01:09
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up About 90 Pound Weight Loss Journey
"My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women. I really wanted to get ahead of it," she told PEOPLE.
09/14/2022
01:05
Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order For Crystal Smith, Says Her Alleged Smear Campaign Has Cost Him $400,000
The singer claims his estranged wife is trying to ruin his reputation and garner sympathy on her behalf.
09/15/2022
01:14
Nick Cannon Introduces The World To His Newborn Baby Girl, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!
"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
09/16/2022
01:03
Abby De La Rosa Discusses Her Motherhood Journey And 'Open' Relationship With Nick Cannon
“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth."
09/16/2022
