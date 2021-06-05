"Cam the Brand" Takes Off on a New Survivor's Remorse 05/12/2021
Cam makes bank with a new shoe deal and Reggie seeks to join a country club on the latest Survivor's Remorse, Wednesday at 10/9c.
Watching
Exclusive
05:28
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionDJ Cassidy Highlights His Favorite Mother's Day Tracks
Spanning decades and genres, DJ Cassidy names his favorite songs related to moms, including 2Pac's "Dear Mama," Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You," Lauryn Hill's "To Zion" and more.
05/06/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Favorite Son Trailer
Two close-knit brothers choose different paths as they leave their father's church to pursue their gospel music dreams in the BET+ original film Favorite Son, streaming now.
05/06/2021
Highlight
11:48
Origin StoriesUMI
UMI talks about growing up in Seattle, moving to L.A. for college, writing her song "Remember Me" about her freshman roommate and introducing listeners to new healing frequencies.
05/07/2021
Highlight
08:59
Origin StoriesTeaMarrr
Haitian-American singer TeaMarrr talks about her northeast upbringing, the story behind her breakthrough song, "One Job," her admiration for Issa Rae and the meaning of her acronymic name.
05/07/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Meet the Tax Fraud Queen on American Gangster: Trap Queens
Rashia Wilson becomes "the queen of IRS tax fraud" on the latest episode of American Gangster: Trap Queens, Wednesday at 9/8c.
05/10/2021
Performance
01:23
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionGladys Knight - "Midnight Train to Georgia"
DJ Cassidy passes the mic to Gladys Knight, and the legendary singer performs her iconic hit "Midnight Train to Georgia."
05/09/2021
Performance
01:01
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionAl B. Sure! - "Nite and Day"
Al B. Sure! performs his 1988 tune "Nite and Day" on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Performance
01:07
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day EditionShirley Jones - "Who Can I Run To"
Shirley Jones performs her 1979 classic with The Jones Girls, "Who Can I Run To," on Pass the Mic: BET Mother's Day Edition.
05/09/2021
Highlight
13:29
Origin StoriesBenny the Butcher
Benny the Butcher talks about growing up on the East Side of Buffalo, NY, serving time in prison at age 18 and defying expectations after getting signed by Griselda Records.
05/10/2021
Highlight
12:09
Origin StoriesKaash Paige
Kaash Paige talks about her Dallas upbringing, the breakout success of her single "Love Songs" and her bold ambitions for the year ahead.
05/10/2021
Exclusive
00:30
05/12/2021
Exclusive
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingPleasant Days Is Open for Business on Assisted Living
With the senior home ready to reopen, Mr. Brown and the rest of the gang need to find some paying customers on a new season of Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, premiering May 25 at 9:30/8:30c.
05/13/2021
Highlight
14:40
Origin StoriesArin Ray
Arin Ray talks about his musical roots, transitioning from The X Factor to the recording studio, experiencing tragedy after recording 'We Ain't Homies' and collaborating with Kehlani.
05/19/2021
Exclusive
05:44
BET Awards 2018Unapologetically Black Moments from the BET Awards
Iconic artists show endless ways to celebrate Black culture, from Rick James shouting his Chappelle's Show catchphrase to Whitney Houston's charming Lifetime Achievement Award speech.
05/20/2021
Exclusive
03:50
BET Awards 2018Remember These Iconic BET Awards Red Carpet Debuts?
Revisit some of the most memorable BET Awards red carpet looks from Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Taraji P. Henson, Monica, Halle Berry, Kendrick Lamar, Willow Smith and many more.
05/20/2021
Performance
01:07
BET News SpecialBarbara Mootoo - "Can't Give Up Now"
Barbara Mootoo performs "Can't Give Up Now" and talks to religious leaders about the impact of the church on the Black community.
06/03/2021
Exclusive
00:15
Deadly Vows Are Exchanged on The Family Business
Sonya makes it clear she isn't backing down from her estranged husband Brother X on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
11:03
A Rap Battle Every MC Should Watch
This get hella heated as Reed Dollaz and K Walker battle each other.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
03:33
Punch Lines: Michael B. Jordan Talks ‘Creed II,’ Ballet And Battle Rap
The actor breaks down how getting in the ring as an MC is the same as prepping your next TKO.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Two Women Fight for Their Lives in The Waiting Room
After receiving life-changing diagnoses, two women learn courage is more than skin deep in The Waiting Room, premiering October 17 at 9/8c.
06/02/2021
