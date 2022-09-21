‘How, Sway?’ Kanye West Admits Sway Calloway 'Had The Answer' Ten Years After Viral Confrontation 09/23/2022
"It's time for me to make my own thing," West said on 'Good Morning America.'
Charles Barkley Says Auburn ‘Can’t Afford Me’ As Its Athletics Director
He annually attends the donor golf event with coach Bruce Pearl.
09/21/2022
01:01
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Drug And Battery Charges
According to deputies, the rapper allegedly forced a woman to give him money following a dispute over finances, with the woman suffering minor injuries.
09/21/2022
01:00
Broadway Actress And Singer Marva Hicks Dies At 66
She shared the stage with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.
09/21/2022
01:26
Viola Davis And Julius Tennon Respond To ‘The Woman King’ Critics
The #BoycottWomanKing was created on Twitter during the film's opening weekend.
09/22/2022
01:04
Pnb Rock: LAPD Say His Killing May Have Been An Organized Hit
Authorities are looking at possible foes and taking steps to go through the 30-year-old rapper’s personal life to see who he was associated with.
09/22/2022
01:00
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Eric Holder Has Sentencing Postponed
Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter because two bystanders were hit by gunfire.
09/22/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Hottest Hip Hop Looks From Miami Rappers
Every city has its own fashion flare, and Miami's style is sizzling hot!
09/22/2022
05:35
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fat Joe Wants This Year’s Hip Hop Awards To Be The “Greatest” Ever Made
The host of this year's show is hyped up and honored to be the master of ceremonies!
09/23/2022
01:15
Jasmine Guy Says Producers Mistreated Lisa Bonet On ‘A Different World’ Set
Guy said that after Season 1 of the show, she attempted to put in her two-week notice to walk away from the series.
09/23/2022
01:09
Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Suspended 2022-2023 Season After Alleged Indiscretion With Female Employee
He allegedly had an "intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."
09/23/2022
01:06
03:17
Remembering ComicView On Its 30th Anniversary
Sept. 14th marked the 30th anniversary of BET’s beloved stand-up series, ‘ComicView,’ and here are 5 things we learned about this iconic classic.
09/26/2022
01:23
Kevin Hart Says Will Smith Should Not Be Judged Over Oscars' Slap: 'People Make Mistakes'
“People make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to recover. And that this is no longer the world’s problem,” he said on Drink Champs.
09/26/2022
01:06
Report: Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Fatally Shot in Houston
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 while she was driving a Porsche SUV with at least one passenger inside.
09/26/2022
01:06
Rihanna To Perform At 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!
A social media post shows Rihanna’s hand holding an official league football with the caption, “Let’s Go.”
09/26/2022
01:00
'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dies At 25
“This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post.
09/27/2022
01:13
G Herbo Opens Up About His Experiences With Depression
“There’s people out there who just care because they understand what you’re going through,” the rapper said in an interview with Hot 97.
09/27/2022
01:02
Taylor Hale Wins 'Big Brother,' Becoming The First Black Woman To Win The Series
“If you were to ask yourself who the most resilient person of this season has been, it is me," she said.
09/27/2022
05:49
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Sound Advice To Young Black Actors In Hollywood
The Emmy-award winner and her co-star Lisa Ann Walter also give insight on how Quinta Brunson pushed to highlight teacher friendships on ‘Abbott Elementary.’
09/28/2022
01:20
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon’s Child’s Mother, Addresses Critics Suggesting She Needs Financial Help
Tiesi says Cannon is 'not her sugar daddy.'
09/28/2022
