Breaking News: Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Arrested 04/13/2022
A gun, magazines, gas canisters, and fireworks were recovered from the scene, with the investigation suggesting the gun may have jammed.
01:20
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Likely To Be Confirmed In Senate Vote After Procedure Moves Forward
The final Senate confirmation vote will likely come on Thursday, and could make Brown Jackson the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
04/06/2022
02:00
Ketanji Brown Jackson Becomes First Black Woman To Serve On Supreme Court
After several days of grueling testimony and notable bipartisan support, she is now the 116th justice of the supreme court.
04/08/2022
01:20
Florida Lawyer Reportedly Drove Car Into Outdoor Diners Because Of 'Voices In Her Head'
The police report claims Beatrice Bijoux wanted to kill more people, herself and her 4-year-old niece who lived with her part time.
04/07/2022
01:18
Minneapolis Police Officers Won't Face Charges In Fatal Shooting Of Amir Locke
In February, cops used a key to enter the unit where Locke was asleep on a couch; he was shot within 10 seconds of the encounter.
04/07/2022
01:07
Miami Man Stabbed To Death After Domestic Incident With OnlyFans Model Girlfriend
Christian Obumseli was allegedly stabbed in his shoulder by his girlfriend, who reportedly posted OnlyFans content just days after his death.
04/08/2022
01:06
BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Addresses Accusations The Organization Used Donations To Buy $6 Million Mansion
She admitted the house was purchased in 2020, but its purpose was so the organization "could work, create content, host meetings and foster creativity."
04/08/2022
14:18
NYC Mayor Eric Adams On His Plan To Repair What's Broken For Black New Yorkers
After 100 days in City Hall, the mayor sat down with BET.com to discuss how he will safeguard the future of Black communities in the city.
04/11/2022
01:01
Man Charged After Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job
Nassau County Police claim Amelia Laguerre was leaving work when Hines "came up behind her, shot at her ten times, [and] strangled her nine times."
04/12/2022
01:18
Milwaukee Activist Khalil Coleman Found Guilty Of Robbery
Coleman, who led several Milwaukee marches after George Floyd was killed, was arrested along with two others in Feb. 2021.
04/12/2022
01:02
Dwayne Haskins Death: Horrifying Details Emerge In Tragic Incident That Killed The NFL Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was reportedly struck by a dump truck on Apr. 9.
04/12/2022
01:22
04/13/2022
01:22
Jam Master Jay's Alleged Killer Wants Charges Dismissed Or A Solo Trial
Lawyers for the defendant are claiming that the government waited too long to charge him and having a joint trial could violate his right to cross-examine his co-defendant.
04/14/2022
01:06
Man Who Stalked And Threatened Civil Rights Attorney Bakari Sellers Arrested
The official arrest warrant stated Grant Edward Olson Jr. sent around 65 messages via Instagram that contained racial slurs and threats.
04/14/2022
01:14
Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At Gas Station And Her Ex-Boyfriend Has Been Named The Suspect
Surveillance footage reportedly showed Tamara Cornelius and Rafiq Thompson arguing at the Exxon station before Cornelius was fatally shot while pumping gas.
04/15/2022
01:08
Howard University Fraternity, Sorority On-Campus Sites Defaced With Spray Paint
"The individuals responsible for these acts will be dealt with accordingly," Howard said in a statement provided to The Hilltop.
04/15/2022
01:14
Woman Repeatedly Run Over By Driver During Road-Rage Attack
Vincent Jean attempted to flee after a fender-bender, but then aimed at the young woman as she tried to take pictures of his SUV so she could identify him to police.
04/18/2022
01:11
Ohio State Honors Dwayne Haskins With Emotional Video Tribute
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback died at only 24 years old.
04/19/2022
01:10
Racist Social Media Post Targets Black Greek Letter Organizations At Arkansas State University
A comment on the app YikYak called for Black students to "get back on the boat" and said that "Black is a disease."
04/19/2022
01:02
Pittsburgh Airbnb House Party Shooting Killed Two Teens, Police Seek Witnesses
It was a "very chaotic scene" where more than 90 rounds were fired, the police chief says.
04/19/2022
01:13
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a past weapons charge.
04/19/2022
