Congratulations! 'Sistas' Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Are Engaged 12/29/2021
"This is definitely the best Christmas I've ever had. I get to share my life with my soul mate," Smith blushed on Instagram.
Watching
01:14
Meagan Good And Husband DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage
"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."
12/22/2021
01:24
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon Says 'Wild 'N Out' Tour Will Be Turned Into A Feature Film
The improv comedy series is coming to a big screen near you!
12/22/2021
01:08
Prayers Up: Westside Gunn Rushed To Hospital After Not Being Able To Breathe
The Buffalo rapper shared a picture of himself on a stretcher in the presence of an EMT with the caption: "Pray for me they had to call for emergency."
12/22/2021
01:11
Notorious B.I.G. Iconic Brooklyn Apartment Sells For More Than Asking Price
The recently renovated 1,700 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene and features 12-foot-high ceilings and a fireplace.
12/22/2021
01:27
Snoop Dogg Calls For Peace In Hip Hop After Death Of Drakeo The Ruler
"I'm not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA," Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram.
12/22/2021
01:07
Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino to Join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Sheree made an appearance in a May 2020 episode as Garcelle Beauvais' friend, in addition to a 2014 episode cameo.
12/23/2021
01:21
Diddy On Buying Sean John For $7.5M: "I'm Ready To Reclaim Ownership Of The Brand"
"I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition," he revealed in a statement to Billboard.
12/23/2021
13:43
Nick Cannon Talks 'Miracles Across 125th Street,' 'Wild 'N Out' The Movie, & Honoring Zen Over The Holidays
The hardest working man on TV, Nick Cannon, talks about new projects, the loss of his son, and more.
12/23/2021
01:15
NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Sex Offender Charges
He reportedly failed to notify authorities of his change of address, which, as a registered sex offender, is a requirement.
12/23/2021
01:30
NFL Legend John Madden Dies At 85
ESPN reports Madden died unexpectedly, but the network did not disclose his cause of death.
12/29/2021
01:08
01:13
Ray J And Princess Love Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Posting Christmas Video
The estranged couple is going through a third divorce filing.
12/29/2021
01:02
Quavo Sued For Allegedly Assaulting A Limo Driver
According to court documents, the driver says he was ordered to take the Migos rapper and others from a club to a hotel, but things got heated when he forgot a member of their party.
12/31/2021
01:19
DeVon Franklin In 'Deep Pain And Peace' Amid Divorce News
Meagan Good also took to Instagram to express hope for new beginnings.
01/04/2022
01:11
Venus, Serena Williams Opt Out Of Australian Open
This is the first time that a Grand Slam tournament will be without the pro tennis superstar sisters since 1997.
01/04/2022
01:01
New Beginnings! Nene Leakes Sells Her Georgia Mansion For $3.5 Million
The former 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' star listed the 10,000 square foot home for sale after her husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away.
01/04/2022
01:02
Chad Johnson And 'Selling Tampa' Star Sharelle Rosado Welcome Baby Girl
The former NFL star broke the news on Instagram, writing, "Just delivered Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson," with a photo of him cutting the umbilical cord.
01/04/2022
01:13
Halle Berry Clears Up Rumors About Marriage To Boyfriend Van Hunt
On New Year's Day the actress posted an image on Instagram of herself and Van Hunt barefoot and in front of what looks like an altar.
01/04/2022
01:33
Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologizes To Khloé Kardashian After Paternity Test Results: ‘You Don't Deserve This’
Paternity results have confirmed that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' son.
01/04/2022
01:07
Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID 19
Her co-star Joy Behar confirmed the news during the Jan. 3 episode of "The View," revealing she is experiencing mild symptoms.
01/05/2022
