BETX 2024: Beauty Village Presented by Dove
07/24/2024
At the 2024 BET Experience, we invited fans to join us in celebrating self care and healthy skin at the Beauty Village, presented by Dove!
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
01:42
Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer
The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024
01:55
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 5 Trailer
Painful secrets and bitter rivalries threaten the Duncan empire on a new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/11/2024