Kim Kardashian Dishes On Her New Look, Which Includes Bleached Eyebrows: 'I Just Feel Different' 09/08/2022
The mom-of-four who can be seen on Interview magazine's cover reveals her secret to glowing over 40.
Watching
01:16
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Four Beauty Trends That Are Still A Big Mood
Fashion trends may come and go, but beauty is forever.
09/06/2022
01:06
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith ‘Did An Impression’ Of A Perfect Man For 30 Years Prior To Oscars Slap
"He ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," Chappelle said at a recent show.
09/06/2022
01:23
This is How Much Blac Chyna Made From OnlyFans In 2021
She was the platform’s top earner.
09/06/2022
01:02
Fat Joe to Host 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders will be announced at a later date.
09/07/2022
01:07
These Stars Are Supporting Kanye West Who Claim Adidas Copied His Yeezy Designs
In recent Instagram posts, Ye called out the brand for allegedly stealing his designs and trying to buy him out of his contract.
09/07/2022
01:05
Canadian Battle Rapper Pat Stay Fatally Stabbed
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
09/07/2022
01:00
Chris Rock Doesn't Support Will Smith's 'Hostage' Apology
This is the first that the comedian has directly responded to the video publicly.
09/08/2022
01:07
Actress Gina Torres Explains Why She Felt Trapped Being A Latina Woman In African American Roles
“There was no place for me as a Latina, and then as a Black woman—I didn’t identify as a Black woman, because for me it was cultural," she said.
09/08/2022
01:06
John Legend Details His Current Friendship Status With Kanye West: "It's Up To Him If He Can Get Past It"
The musicians' relationship has been strained due to their different political views.
09/08/2022
01:27
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know Last Year's Presenter Remy Ma
The Bronx-based emcee presented the 2021 “Best Hip Hop Video” award.
09/08/2022
01:13
01:02
Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint in Chicago
The 27-year-old was held up at gunpoint on Sept. 4, when an assailant allegedly stole items, including a chain.
09/12/2022
01:07
Ray J Slams Kris Jenner Again In Sex Tape Scandal, Claims She Took A Fake Lie Detector Test
The "One Wish" singer claimed Jenner is the orchestrator of the leaked footage.
09/12/2022
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Squad Goals!
Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 PM!
09/12/2022
04:51
Queen Sugar Series Finale: Bianca Lawson And Rutina Wesley Pay Their Respects To Creator Ava DuVernay
In a conversation with BET.com, the co-stars of the OWN series share their final thoughts now that the end of the 'Queen Sugar' era has arrived.
09/13/2022
02:02
BET’s Teen Summit Turns 20: Here Are 3 Things We Learned About The Classic Talk Show
Aug. 31st marked the 20th anniversary of BET’s award-winning, youth-led talk show, ‘Teen Summit.’ Discover just how impactful this classic still is in this new clip.
09/13/2022
06:17
Oprah Winfrey Confirms Her Biopic Is In The Works
In a conversation with BET.com, Winfrey and Reginald Hudlin also chat about their new documentary, Sidney, which is about Sidney Poitier’s life and career.
09/13/2022
01:14
Director Allen Hughes Recalls Firing Tupac On The Set Of ‘Menace II Society:’ "He Was Just Erratic”
“We would try to rehearse, and he would just say s*** and do s***, get up, and he was just erratic,” Hughes said.
09/13/2022
01:08
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Her First Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series'
Her powerful acceptance speech encouraged others to never give up on themselves, no matter how long it takes.
09/13/2022
01:02
PnB Rock Shot and Killed In Los Angeles Shooting
He was reportedly dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in Inglewood when he was shot.
09/13/2022
