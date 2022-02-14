2022 NAACP Image Awards: Billy Porter's Most Epic Fashion Moments 02/18/2022
The awards will broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 pm ET.
01:06
Erin Jackson Makes History, 1st Black Woman To Win Speed Skating Gold Medal At Winter Olympics
The 29-year-old made history as her lap was clocked at 37.04 seconds in the women's 500-meter speed skating event at the Beijing Games.
02/14/2022
01:28
Gayle King Tests Positive for COVID, Had To Be 'Picked Off The Floor' Upon Finding Out
Talking from a remote studio van, King recalled how she let out a scream and needed a CBS Mornings producer for help.
02/14/2022
01:37
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Things To Know About Nominee Lonnie Chavis
He's nominated for 'Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture' for his role in the David Oyelowo-directed drama film 'The Water Man.'
02/14/2022
01:40
Whoopi Goldberg Returns To ‘The View,’ Talks About Her Two-Week Suspension
"There's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are' The View,' and this is what we do. Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could."
02/15/2022
01:27
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Kofi Siriboe Raised The Heat On Screen
He's nominated for 'Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'Queen Sugar.'
02/15/2022
01:13
Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Olympics Allowing Russian Skater To Compete After Failed Drug Test, But Not Her
"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady," she tweeted.
02/15/2022
01:17
Tyrese's Mother Priscilla Murray Gibson Has Died
She was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit, where she went into a coma while fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.
02/15/2022
01:20
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Stunning Performances From 'Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture' Nominee Lakeith Stanfield
The actor made his feature debut in the dark comedy "Sorry to Bother You."
02/16/2022
01:18
Wendy Williams Breaks Silence In New Video And Vows To Return To Talk Show
The embattled host sets the record straight about her health and future.
02/17/2022
01:06
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Jodie Turner-Smith's Best Hair Transformations
The 'Queen & Slim' actress can rock any style!
02/17/2022
01:05
02/18/2022
01:07
Maya Angelou's Son, Guy Johnson, Dies At 77
He reportedly died peacefully at his home in Oakland, Calif.
02/18/2022
01:05
Columbus Short Charged With Two Misdemeanors After Domestic Violence Arrest
The actor is charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of child endangerment.
02/18/2022
01:28
Nick Cannon Talks Love And Relationships: "I Don't Think Monogamy Is Healthy'
He also revealed if his children were planned and why Valentine's Day is the "the worst day ever created!"
02/18/2022
01:25
Miss Cleo, '90s TV Psychic, Will Be The Subject Of A New Documentary
The psychic, born Youree Dell Harris, was a part of a billion-dollar fraud investigation.
02/18/2022
04:03
Anthony Anderson Gives Details On 53rd NAACP Image Awards
The actor is returning to host the NAACP Image Awards for the 9th time.
02/18/2022
01:23
Quavo Shines Bright At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, Lisa Leslie Attends
The weekend of NBA activities kicked off on a high-note in Cleveland, with a celebrity game coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins.
02/19/2022
01:32
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Talks His Partnership With Klarna, NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest And More!
He spoke about his style game off the court and his new collaboration with Klarna at a activation in Cleveland's Public Square on Feb. 18!
02/19/2022
01:45
30-Year Anniversary Reunion Confirmed For 'Martin' On BET+
"I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special," Martin Lawrence said.
02/21/2022
02:01
Comedian Druski Is The Undisputed People's Champ
BET.com caught up with Druski at MTN Dew and Ruffles' NBA All-Star activation where he shared how this Cleveland comedy legend is his biggest inspiration.
02/21/2022
