2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Reasons Why Regina King Was Crowned 'Best Supporting Actress' 03/04/2022
The actress won because of her role in 'The Harder They Fall."
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards in Under 30 Minutes
Relive the highlights of the night, including Anthony Anderson delivering his opening monologue alongside his mama, Mary J. Blige's soulful performance and impassioned acceptance speeches.
03/10/2022
01:11
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Funniest Moments From This Year's Event
We loved Issa Rae's acceptance speech!
03/08/2022
Exclusive
04:25
53rd NAACP Image AwardsMarsai Martin Stole America's Heart as Diane on "Black-ish"
Marsai Martin is more than just an award-winning actress -- she's also the youngest person ever to produce a film.
03/08/2022
Exclusive
03:21
53rd NAACP Image AwardsTamron Hall Personifies Black Excellence
Tamron Hall's career milestones range from becoming the first Black woman to co-anchor the "Today" show to hosting her own syndicated daytime talk show and authoring a novel.
03/07/2022
01:08
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times a Black Woman Scored Big at This Year’s Show
Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, and Jennifer Hudson dominated the night.
03/07/2022
01:31
01:26
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Of Our Favorite Mary J. Blige Records of All Time
The singer recently took the main stage at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
03/03/2022
Exclusive
05:41
53rd NAACP Image AwardsWinston Duke Wants to Expand the Narrative on Masculinity
Winston Duke has shown versatility as Gabe Wilson in Jordan Peele's "Us" and M'Baku in Marvel films, and he intends to keep questioning stereotypes of masculinity with his performances.
03/03/2022
Exclusive
04:27
53rd NAACP Image AwardsShahadi Wright Joseph Loves the Skin She's In
Before Shahadi Wright Joseph voiced Nala in the 2019 remake of "The Lion King," she starred alongside her idol Lupita Nyong'o in the critically acclaimed Jordan Peele thriller "Us."
03/03/2022
01:16
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Paula Patton Dazzled on Screen
The actress has starred alongside some of the most prominent names in Hollywood.
03/02/2022
01:06
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Celebrity Biography/Autobiographies That Changed Our Perceptions
Before her passing on Jan. 28, 2021, pioneering actress Cicely Tyson left the world a part of her in the form of her memoir "Just As I Am."
03/01/2022
01:19
53rd NAACP Image AwardsJennifer Hudson Cements Her Icon Status After Accepting 2022 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year Award
Hudson won for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the film, "RESPECT."
02/28/2022
Highlight
04:18
53rd NAACP Image AwardsSamuel L. Jackson Receives the Chairman's Award
Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson makes a plea to protect voting rights as he receives the prestigious Chairman's Award for his lifelong commitment to public service.
02/26/2022
Highlight
00:39
53rd NAACP Image AwardsJennifer Hudson Wins Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson gets emotional as she accepts the coveted Entertainer of the Year award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
02/26/2022
Highlight
00:35
53rd NAACP Image Awards"The Harder They Fall" Wins Outstanding Motion Picture
Jeymes Samuel, a.k.a. The Bullitts, director of the movie "The Harder They Fall," accepts the award for Outstanding Motion Picture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
02/26/2022
Highlight
01:11
53rd NAACP Image AwardsWill Smith Wins Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith salutes Venus and Serena Williams's father, Richard Williams, as he accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for "King Richard."
02/26/2022
Highlight
00:35
53rd NAACP Image AwardsJennifer Hudson Wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Jennifer Hudson dedicates her award to the family of the late Aretha Franklin as she accepts the trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in "Respect."
02/26/2022
Highlight
00:40
53rd NAACP Image Awards"Insecure" Wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Issa Rae accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for the show "Insecure" as host Anthony Anderson encourages her to keep her speech short.
02/26/2022
Highlight
01:59
53rd NAACP Image AwardsNikole Hannah-Jones Accepts the Social Justice Impact Award
Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses her inspiration for the 1619 Project and why it's important to counter attempts to suppress American history while accepting the Social Justice Impact Award.
02/26/2022
