Women's History Month: Entrepreneur Sharon Chuter Is Shaking Up The Beauty Industry 03/16/2022
"I was eight years old when I realized I was different," Chuter tells BET. "And I struggled because I saw the world differently."
Watching
01:36
Cynthia Bailey Reveals The Struggles of Battling Fibroids For 14-Years: 'I Was In A Dark Place'
"I was moody. I was exhausted. I was anemic. I was bleeding all the time. I was a disaster," Bailey remembered during a recent interview.
03/10/2022
01:03
'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Star Rasheeda Frost Promotes Scrubs Line After Hospital Scare
Frost shared an alarming photo on Instagram where she revealed she was being treated for stress and dehydration at a hospital in Atlanta.
03/11/2022
01:04
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022