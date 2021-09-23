Twitter Goes In On ESPN Anchor Sage Steele For Comments Made About Barack Obama And His Blackness 10/05/2021
She created controversy with comments about former President Obama identifying as Black.
Melvin Van Peebles, Icon Of Black Hollywood, Dead At 89
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melvin Van Peebles, father of Mario Van Peebles, passed away the evening of Sept. 21, surrounded by family.
09/23/2021
01:32
Common Responds To Tiffany Haddish’s Ring Comment
The actress recently shared that she wouldn’t want a ring if the couple got engaged, but some property instead.
09/24/2021
01:05
Wendy Williams Released From Hospital After Psychiatric Evaluation
She was also diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
09/24/2021
01:23
David Alan Grier Hilariously Shouts Out Audra McDonald During Tony's Acceptance Speech
The Yale School of Drama Shakespearian actor, a three-time Tony nominee, accepted his first Tony, where he gave a shout-out to host Audra McDonald.
09/27/2021
01:17
Cynthia Bailey Makes Epic ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Announcement
She dropped some shocking news on Instagram.
09/28/2021
01:32
Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Separate After 17 Years Together
“The couple both wish each other well," a rep for the pair shared with People.
09/29/2021
01:30
LeBron James Confirms He Received The COVID Vaccine
“I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research... I felt it was best for not only me, but for my family, for my friends,” the NBA star said.
09/30/2021
01:11
Issa Rae Gets Emotional Sharing 'Insecure' Final Trailer
“Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share,” Rae captioned under the trailer.
09/30/2021
01:28
Porsha Williams Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Departure: 'This Was A Difficult Decision'
Just a few days after Cynthia Bailey announced she'd no longer be on the show, her longtime co-star has done the same.
10/01/2021
01:39
Nick Cannon Takes Celibacy Vow For Extended Period Of Time
He has seven children with four different women, with plans to have an even bigger family.
10/04/2021
01:47
01:07
Nick Cannon Could Be Taking Over ‘The Wendy Williams Show’
The talk show host has been struggling with her health.
10/11/2021
01:18
Howard University And Netflix Establish $5.4 Million Chadwick Boseman Scholarship
The HBCU renamed their College of Fine Arts after the late actor before partnering with the streaming giant to launch a scholarship to support dramatic arts students.
10/06/2021
01:06
Lamar Odom Beats J.Lo’s Ex-Husband In Celebrity Boxing Match
The 41-year-old currently has a record of 2-0 after defeating Aaron Carter earlier this year.
10/07/2021
01:13
Kenya Moore Speaks Out On Porsha Williams Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
The "Dancing With the Stars" competitor revealed her thoughts on her castmate exiting the popular series.
10/07/2021
01:21
‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Brittish Williams Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges
Prosecutors claim Williams, who faces 18 charges, used fake social security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from financial institutions.
10/08/2021
01:25
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Apologizes To Whoopi Goldberg For Offensive Comment
"When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs," Corcoran told "The View" host.
10/08/2021
02:25
Queen Latifah Gets Candid About A Topic She Hasn't Talked Much About Before, Until Now
The hip hop legend and award-winning actress is discussing her weight and the stigma around obesity with Novo Nordisk's "It's Bigger Than Me" campaign.
10/10/2021
01:10
Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested in Kentucky On Outstanding Sexual Assault Warrant
The welterweight champ was accused of attacking a woman in a Cleveland nightclub in 2018, where he allegedly pinned her down on a couch and kissed her.
10/11/2021
01:06
‘OZ’ Star Granville Adams Dead At Age 58
The actor, who played the character Zahir Arif on the hit series, was battling cancer.
10/11/2021
