George Floyd: Trial For Three Cops Charged With Manslaughter Pushed To March 05/14/2021
Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
04:03
Make this Healthy Chickpea Gumbo Bursting with Flavor Tonight
Healthy gluten-free gumbo packed with delicious flavor, hearty vegetables, and bomb spices
05/14/2021
04:27
These Gluten-free Raw Chocolate Mousse Tarts Are So Good
You get all the flavor and none of the hassle with these no-bake chocolate mousse tarts
05/14/2021
01:22
Catching COVID Could Have Long-Term Impacts on Your Health
You don?t have to be contagious to be suffering from symptoms of COVID
05/14/2021
01:24
Here’s What You Should Know Before Going to the Doctor During COVID
Keep yourself and your family safe with these tips for safely visiting your doctor during COVID
05/14/2021
01:38
Your Morning Latte Could be Expanding Your Waistline
A surprising list of common foods that contain more sugar than the average glazed donut
05/14/2021
01:15
These Desserts are Good for You and Delicious
These simple recipes can satisfy your sweet tooth without the massive calorie count
05/14/2021
00:54
Sleeping Booty Butt Naked Could Be Good for Your Health
The surprising reason sleeping without underwear could be better for your lady bits.
05/14/2021
01:29
Your Messy Bedroom Might Be Why You Can’t Sleep
Creating a clean, calm and inviting environment in your bedroom is key to sound sleep.
05/14/2021
01:39
Couple Uses Self-Care to Help Tackle Chronic Illness
Blogger and endometriosis advocate, April Christina, works on maintaining her health mentally and physically
05/14/2021
02:50
Facts vs. Fiction: 10 Things To Know Before You Get The COVID-19 Vaccine
Dr. Stella Safo, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, explains how the COVID-19 vaccine works, alleviating the fears of many in the Black community.
05/14/2021
01:13
05/14/2021
01:05
Judge Approves Multi-Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs
After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland's four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding.
05/18/2021
01:12
Judge Says Ex-Officer Charged In Daunte Wright Shooting Death Can Stand Trial
Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu declared probable cause was found for the April 11 fatal shooting of Daunte Wright supporting the charges against Kimberly Potter.
05/18/2021
01:44
You Don’t Have to Be Depressed or Crazy to Get Something Good Out of Seeing a Therapist
Going to a therapist isn’t just for people dealing with mental illness. Watch to find out when, and why, you should get help.
05/19/2021
01:06
Get Rid of Funk and Must Around the House with These Easy Tips
All-natural, easy to follow, step-by-step instructions on how to make every room in your house smell fresh and clean.
05/19/2021
01:27
Two Wrongfully Convicted Brothers Awarded $75 Million By North Carolina Jury
An eight-person jury awarded half-brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown $31 million each – $1 million for every year they spent in prison.
05/19/2021
01:54
Philonise Floyd Remembers His Brother George, One Year After His Tragic Death
Floyd's younger brother, Philonise, will appear on a three-night BET News special on the one year anniversary of his brother's death.
05/24/2021
06:10
'The Chi': Tabitha Brown Reveals How Many Episodes She Will Appear In On Season 4
Playing Octavia on the Showtime series, the social media personality and influencer, reflects on a special conversation with show creator Lena Waithe.
05/23/2021
01:11
Man Sues After Police Mistake His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs
Springfield, Illinois cops unsealed the urn carrying the remains of his two-year-old child.
05/24/2021
01:11
Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In Head In Brutal Attack
The British activist was attacked following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.
05/25/2021
