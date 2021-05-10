CeeLo Green - "Crazy"
11/30/2022
CeeLo Green gets the room moving during a lively performance of his hit "Crazy."
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Performance
04:14
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Nell - "Fye Fye"
Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe brings tons of energy to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage as he performs his single "Fye Fye" alongside Fat Nwigwe and Nell.
10/05/2021
Highlight
08:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Nelly Performs His Hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall
Nelly takes the stage with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 to perform his iconic hits "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre" and more.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
Exclusive
28:02
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 in 30 Minutes
Revisit the best of the BET Soul Train Awards 2021, featuring unforgettable moments from Silk Sonic, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Ashanti, Maxwell and cohosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.
12/14/2021
Interview
04:12
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know - Shamari DeVoe
Blaque singer Shamari DeVoe talks about her country-music origins, why she's not a big fan of "Bring It All to Me," and getting back into music with BET Presents: The Encore.
12/20/2021
Exclusive
05:43
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Jagged Edge
Relive Jagged Edge's 1998 "Soul Train" performance of their hit "I Gotta Be," and then find out how they got their big break and what sets them apart from other R&B groups.
12/21/2021
Exclusive
05:03
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Brian McKnight
Revisit Brian McKnight's 1997 Soul Train appearance where the singer performs "Anytime" and talks about working alongside producers like Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs.
12/22/2021
Exclusive
05:34
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Montell Jordan
Montell Jordan performs his sensual hit "What's on Tonight?" and discusses his career with guest host John Salley during his 1997 "Soul Train" appearance.
12/30/2021
Exclusive
05:02
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Dru Hill
Dru Hill performs "How Deep Is Your Love" and chats with host Mystro Clark about their Musketeers-inspired music video and their plans to bring a "Dru World Order" to the new millennium.
12/30/2021
Exclusive
06:46
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Mariah Carey
On "Soul Train" in 1992, Mariah Carey performs "Emotions," then chats with Don Cornelius about her music's crossover appeal and being more involved in the creative process.
12/30/2021
Performance
04:57
Robert Glasper - "Black Superhero"
Robert Glasper pays tribute to everyday acts of valor in his music video for "Black Superhero," featuring the sounds of Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. and BJ the Chicago Kid.
01/12/2022
Performance
03:43
Mary J. Blige ft. Dave East - "Rent Money"
Mary J. Blige hits a casino in her music video for "Rent Money," a lovelorn contemporary R&B ballad featuring the bars of New York rapper Dave East.
02/14/2022
Exclusive
08:08
BET Awards 2022Rehearsal 360 Rewind Starring H.E.R. and Lizzo
Revisit legends in the making H.E.R. and Lizzo as they offer up a behind-the-scenes look at their past BET Awards performances, from choreography run-throughs to vocal rehearsals.
06/21/2022
Exclusive
03:31
BET Awards 2022The Hottest Dance Moments of the 2022 BET Awards
Lizzo opens the 2022 BET Awards with a bang, and artists like Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Latto and Kirk Franklin light up the stage all night with their smooth and sexy dance moves.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
04:27
BET Awards 2022BET Awards 2022: Legendary Status
From host Taraji P. Henson to the A-list talent and unforgettable tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, look back at what took the BET Awards 2022 to legendary status.
07/12/2022
Exclusive
05:01
BET Awards 2022First Time on the BET Awards Stage
Many artists performed on the BET Awards main stage for the very first time, including Muni Long, Latto, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow and gospel group Maverick City Music.
07/14/2022
Exclusive
05:10
BET Awards 2022Meet Next Up: Afrobeats Artist Mannywellz
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mannywellz discusses his musical inspirations and performs the slow jam "So Good" from his 2020 album "Mirage."
07/15/2022
Exclusive
03:21
BET Hip Hop Awards 20223 Biggest Moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz" with Paul Wall and Jermaine Dupri.
09/27/2022
Exclusive
01:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022Mannywellz Is the Fan-Favorite Next Up: Afrobeats Performer
Congratulations to Nigerian artist Mannywellz, the fan-favorite winner of the Nissan and BET Next Up: Afrobeats concert series, who will be featured at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/04/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Season 3
Love is in the air -- along with top secret rescue missions, career chaos and friend group fights -- on the new season of First Wives Club, streaming November 17.
11/02/2022