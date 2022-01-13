Jay-Z’s Team Roc Renews Call For Federal Investigation Of Kansas City Police Department 01/20/2022
Consistent inaction tells targeted minorities "their lives do not matter," the open letter states.
Watching
01:34
Survivors Of Tragic Bronx Fire That Killed 17 People, Including 8 Kids, Sues Landlords For $3 Billion
Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez argued that those affected by the Jan. 9 fire should get $1 billion because city officials were negligent.
01/13/2022
02:09
Changemakers In Action: Simone Biles And Amanda Gorman Flex Determination, Strength And Class
These change makers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:56
Changemakers In Action: Marsai Martin and Nia DaCosta Are Helping Shape The Future For Women in Entertainment
These changemakers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:17
Georgia Black Women To Receive $850 A Month In Guaranteed Income
The monthly stipend will be paid over two years in one of several guaranteed income experiments across the county.
01/14/2022
01:21
Judge To Set New State Trial Date Of Three Ex-Officers Accused In George Floyd Killing
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
01/14/2022
01:00
Emmett Till Will Posthumously Receive Congressional Gold Medal
The 14-year-old was lynched in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in her family's grocery store.
01/14/2022
01:39
Changemakers: Kizzmekia Corbett Is Transforming The World, One Vaccine At A Time
This trailblazer is the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/17/2022
01:17
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee Dies At 102
The veteran, who passed away in his sleep, completed over 400 air combat missions during World War II in the 1940s.
01/18/2022
01:03
Cops Search For Suspect In Mass Shooting At Oregon Rap Concert
"I think this is about as close as you're going to get and certainly one of the highest profile shootings that we've had," said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.
01/18/2022
01:03
Former Officer Jason Van Dyke, Who Shot And Killed 17-Year-Old Laquan McDonald, To Be Released Early From Prison
Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months for shooting McDonald 16 times but will be released after serving a little over three years on Feb. 3.
01/19/2022
01:15
Jay-Z’s Team Roc Renews Call For Federal Investigation Of Kansas City Police Department
Consistent inaction tells targeted minorities "their lives do not matter," the open letter states.
01/20/2022
01:22
Prosecutor Claims Teen Fatally Shot At Milwaukee Burger King Was In On Staged Robbery
Niesha Harris-Brazell, 16, was killed while caught in the line of fire during a robbery earlier this month at a drive-thru window.
01/20/2022
01:03
Lusia 'Lucy' Harris, The Only Woman Ever Drafted In The NBA Draft, Passes Away At 66
She was drafted by the NBA's New Orleans Jazz in 1977 and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.
01/20/2022
01:40
Cardi B To Cover The Funeral Expenses For The Victims Of The Bronx High Rise Fire
"When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," she said in a statement.
01/20/2022
01:51
Three Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney fired their guns into a crowd of people leaving a high school football game outside of Philadelphia.
01/21/2022
01:07
Biden Confirms VP Harris Will Be His Running Mate In 2024
NBC reporter Kristen Welker asked if Harris would be on his 2024 ticket and if he was "satisfied" with her job on voting rights policies.
01/21/2022
01:05
French Fashion Icon Manfred Thierry Mugler, Who Designed For Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian And Others, Dead At 73
He was the designer behind Cardi B's dress from the 2019 Grammys.
01/24/2022
01:19
Georgia Pastor And His Wife Busted For Imprisoning People In Their Basement
Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were allegedly operating a fake group home "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance."
01/24/2022
01:30
Regina King Receives Outpouring Of Love And Support After Son's Tragic Death
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide on Friday, just days after his 26th birthday.
01/24/2022
01:22
Black Mississippi Senators Walk Out To Protest Critical Race Theory Ban
CRT centers around the idea that racism is systemic in America, and its institutions function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
01/24/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, now streaming on BET+.
01/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022