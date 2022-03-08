Brandy Performs at Disneyland Resort, Celebrating Princesses Everywhere 08/22/2022
In celebration of Princess Week, Brandy sings "Starting Now," which highlights the impact of Disney princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world.
01:06
Chaka Khan Shares Disappointment Over Kanye West's 'Through The Wire' Sample, Says She Sounded 'Like A Chipmunk'
The legendary singer said she has not spoken to West since the song dropped in 2003 and is "not looking to hear from Kanye, either."
08/03/2022
01:40
SZA’s New Album Is Coming, Says TDE President Punch
The two parties have agreed on when the highly-anticipated project will arrive.
08/10/2022
01:11
Normani Claps Back At Fans Demanding An Album
In an expletive-filled tweet, the singer hopefully has put an end to the new album requests.
08/10/2022
01:21
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 3 Of The Hardest Hustling Women In Hip Hop
These women have secured multiple bags.
08/12/2022
01:50
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 4 Times Lil Yachty Pushed Rap Forward
The rapper has been in the game for only six years, and he's already established himself as one of the most influential artists of his era.
08/15/2022
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' See 3 Of The Sexiest Trends
These looks are too hot to handle!
08/16/2022
01:13
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 3 of the Most Legendary 'I Am Hip Hop' Honorees
These iconic artists were honored for exemplifying what it means to be hip hop.
08/17/2022
01:07
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Is Only “Popular Music” When Adele, Justin Timberlake Releases Songs From The Genre
"They wanna call it 'Popular Music' with Adele and Justin Timberlake get ahold to it, so now it's 'popular music.' But it's been popular music! We've been had it!"
08/19/2022
01:12
'BET Hip Hop Awards' 2022 Returns to Atlanta
The biggest night in hip hop will be bigger than ever this year!
08/19/2022
01:10
Diddy, Jermaine Dupri Will Face Off In Non-Verzuz ‘Hit For Hit’ Battle
The Bad Boy Records founder told Dupri, “JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime.”
08/22/2022
03:29
01:24
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Responds To Harry Styles Being Named The ‘New King Of Pop’
“Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired," Jackson wrote on Twitter.
08/24/2022
01:01
Usher Reacts To Diddy’s ‘R&B Is Dead’ Debate: 'It Sounds Crazy'
In a conversation with Rated RNB, Usher clarified that some folks might not “understand the basis” of the genre.
08/24/2022
01:09
Usher Is Certain He’s ‘The King of R&B’
“I do deserve that,” says the eight-time Grammy award-winning artist.
08/25/2022
01:32
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 3 'Song of the Year' Winners That Dominated the Airwaves
These sizzling songs played non-stop and earned themselves ’Song of the Year.’
08/25/2022
01:12
Megan Thee Stallion Amends Lawsuit Against Her Label 1501 Entertainment
The rapper believes she’s fulfilled her contract after releasing her second studio album ‘Traumazine.'
08/25/2022
01:19
Offset Sues Migos’ Label Quality Control Over Ownership Of Solo Recordings
He is currently seeking a declaratory judgment that the record label has no rights, title or interest in his solo career.
08/26/2022
01:12
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' The Stylish Women Who Got Next
These rappers are on the rise, with their lyrics and fashion.
08/26/2022
01:30
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' See Which Rappers Have Mastered the Art of Winning
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Cardi B rank among some of this awards show’s long-time winners.
08/26/2022
01:02
MTV VMAs 2022: These Are The Winners We're Celebrating!
The night was filled with some of our favorites!
08/29/2022
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022