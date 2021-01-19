Kamala Harris Makes History As She Is Sworn In As Vice President 01/21/2021
The first Black and South Asian American woman voted into national office has been confirmed to serve the United States as the 49th Vice President.
BET News SpecialReverend Al Sharpton Discusses Democrats' Power Under Biden
Reverend Al Sharpton explains how Senate seats flipped to Democrats can effect change during Joe Biden's first term and how he feels about Black representation in the U.S. government.
01/19/2021
06:28
Black Voters Played a Pivotal Role in Biden's Victory
Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election would not have been possible without the passion of Black voters and endorsements from politicians like Stacey Abrams and James E. Clyburn.
01/19/2021
01:29
BET News SpecialBlack Members of Congress Address White Supremacy in America
Representatives Brenda Lawrence, Sheila Jackson Lee, Joyce Beatty, Ayanna Pressley and more discuss the increase in domestic terrorism after pro-Trump insurrectionists rioted at the U.S. Capitol.
01/21/2021
03:52
BET News SpecialMaxine Waters Is Eager to Move Past the Trump Administration
Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community, Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the significance of Kamala Harris's historic win.
01/20/2021
05:04
BET News SpecialMarc Morial Shares His Message for Black Politicians
Marc Morial confirms the Black community has justifiable reasons to doubt the government, calls on Black politicians at the local level to act and shares his advice for Kamala Harris.
01/21/2021
05:35
BET News SpecialMarc Morial Weighs In on What Joe Biden Should Prioritize
Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, discusses Joe Biden's first 100 days, his plan to prioritize racial justice and why he should use coalitions to build consensus.
01/22/2021
03:22
BET News SpecialLaTosha Brown Talks Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voters Matter, discusses what kind of impact Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could have on helping to dismantle white supremacy.
01/20/2021
05:31
BET News SpecialDerrick Johnson Tackles Joe Biden's First 100 Days Agenda
Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, lists the key issues the Biden-Harris administration should address, including racial equity and student debt, to bridge the gap in America.
01/20/2021
05:02
BET News SpecialA Summary of Donald Trump's Presidency
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office hoping to repair the damage done by Donald Trump's divisive speeches, willful spread of disinformation and downplaying of a global pandemic.
01/20/2021
04:08
BET News SpecialDerrick Johnson Gets Candid About His Meeting with Joe Biden
Derrick Johnson weighs in on his chat with President-elect Joe Biden, holding the Biden-Harris administration accountable for their campaign promises and the gravity of Kamala Harris's win.
01/20/2021
01:23
01/21/2021
01:21
Kwame Kilpatrick Reunites With His Family After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence
Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013; President Trump commuted the former Detroit mayor’s sentence.
01/22/2021
01:32
Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Explains Her Mantra Before Every Performance
The 22-year-old Harvard grad reading her poem "The Hill We Climb" was one of the most talked-about moments of the inauguration and will undoubtedly go down in history.
01/22/2021
02:02
Attorney Ben Crump Praises Grand Jurors Decision To File Petition To Impeach AG Daniel Cameron
A petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was filed on Jan. 22 by three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case.
01/26/2021
01:32
Living the Dream: Mandela Barnes
As the first African-American to serve as a lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes advocates for those systematically left behind.
02/01/2021
02:15
Black Lives Matter Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian parliament member Petter Eide announced on Jan. 29 that he nominated the organization to underscore the link between the fight for racial justice and peace.
02/01/2021
01:18
Charges Dropped In Central Park ‘Karen’ Case
Cooper was sent to a therapy facility that provided psychoeducation and therapy services.
02/17/2021
02:09
George Floyd Trial: Barbed Wire Fencing Barricade Installed Around Minneapolis Courthouse
The city is anticipating protests and unrest at the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
03/02/2021
02:12
6 Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Published Because Of Racist Images
A 2019 study shows that fifty books by Dr. Seuss had 43 out of 45 characters of color with "characteristics aligning with the definition of Orientalism."
03/03/2021
01:50
Chicago Suburb’s Black Residents Explain Why They Are Due Reparations
The Chicago suburb has a history of systemic racism that has left its Black citizens disenfranchised, supporters say.
03/03/2021
