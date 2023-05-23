Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Semis Recap & Finale Preview
06/06/2023
Semis Recap: Midwest and South out! Relive the battles.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:26
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Ruff Ryders
Wu-Tang Clan vs. Ruff Ryders: The Shaolin warriors meet street grit in a lyrical brawl! Who brings more heat - RZA, GZA & Method Man or DMX's relentless crew? It's your call!
05/23/2023
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: G.O.O.D. Music vs. Hypnotize Minds
G.O.O.D. Music vs. Hypnotize Minds: Kanye's crew vs Three 6 Mafia's gritty Midwest vibes. Genius production or haunting anthems - who'll win? Your call!
05/23/2023
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Death Row vs. TDE
Death Row vs. TDE: West Coast clash! Snoop, Dre & Pac rep the old guard, while Kendrick & ScHoolboy Q bring new vibes. Who reigns supreme? Your vote matters!
05/23/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 2 Recap & Round 3 Preview
Epic battles continue! Who brought the heat? Revisit the clashes and cast your vote. Help decide who advances to Round 4!
05/23/2023
01:26
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: YMCMB vs. So So Def
YMCMB vs. So So Def: Wayne & Nicki vs Jermaine Dupri's ATL empire. Chart-toppers clash, legacies at stake. Whose label prevails? You decide!
05/23/2023
00:46
Weekly Hip Hop Facts - May 22-28, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts featuring Just Blaze and 9th Wonder.
05/26/2023
01:26
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 3 Recap
East vs. Midwest. West vs. Dirty South. The ultimate rap battlegrounds. Vote on this epic clash of coasts and regions. Who will conquer? Prepare for the semifinal showdown!
05/31/2023
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. GOOD Music
Wu-Tang vs. G.O.O.D. Music: The lyrical warriors of Shaolin vs. the sonic innovation of Ye. Classic hip-hop meets modern genius. Whose style dominates? You decide! Haahtag your crew and #BETGreatestRapCrew when you vote.
05/31/2023
01:13
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Death Row vs. YMCMB
Death Row vs. YMCMB: West Coast vs. Cash Money! Snoop, Dre & Pac vs Wayne, Nicki & Drake. Classic hits vs modern anthems. Which label reigns supreme? Your vote decides! Remember to hashtag your crew and #BETGreatestRapCrew.
05/31/2023
00:48
Weekly Hip Hop Facts - May 29 - June 4, 2023
Check out this week's facts featuring Public Enemy and Future.
06/01/2023
01:17
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Semis Recap & Finale Preview
Championship Round: East vs. West clash! Midwest & South eliminated. It's down to Wu-Tang Clan vs. Death Row. Who takes the crown? Your vote decides the ultimate rap crew!
06/06/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Death Row
Wu-Tang Clan vs. Death Row. A clash of rap titans. Shaolin's finest confront West Coast's legacy. Who will claim the crown? Witness the ultimate battle for hip-hop supremacy!
06/06/2023
01:11
BET Awards 2023: Top 5 Stellar Tribute PerformancesBET Awards 2023
Take a trip back in time to some of the most stellar performances.
06/12/2023
01:09
BET Awards 2023: Rediscovering the Legendary Duets That Captivated Past BET AwardsBET Awards 2023
Atlanta-based trio Migos took home the “Best Collaboration” award in 2017.
06/12/2023
01:18
BET Awards 2023: 5 Artists Who Transcended Boundaries to Earn ‘Video of the Year' AwardBET Awards 2023
These visionaries brought viewers some of the most iconic visuals.
06/12/2023
01:15
BET Awards 2023: Get Familiar with the Sultry Sounds of Chlöe BaileyBET Awards 2023
The rising singer, songwriter, and actress gave a dazzling performance of "Surprise" "Treat Me" during last year’s ceremony.
06/12/2023
01:14
BET Awards 2023: 5 Things to Know About GivēonBET Awards 2023
Last year, the r&b crooner gave a sultry performance of several of his hit singles, including "Heartbreak Anniversary."
06/12/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Vote Now for the BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice AwardBET Awards 2023
It's your chance to decide whether Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, SZA, Burna Boy, Jack Harlow, Future, Beyoncé or Drake will win the Viewer's Choice Award at the BET Awards 2023 on Sunday at 8/7c.
06/20/2023
Trailer
00:30
Queen Collective Showcases Camp Founder GirlsQueen CollectiveS4
Contessa Gayles directs a Queen Collective film about a summer camp that has provided a haven for Black girls for nearly 100 years in Founder Girls, premiering Saturday at 8/7c on BET.
06/16/2023
Trailer
01:00
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 Trailer
The actress marks a milestone birthday with friends and family in Africa to connect with her heritage on BET+ original series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, now streaming.
06/14/2023
Trailer
02:07
Average Joe Trailer
A man's life is upended when he learns his deceased father stole $10 million from the Russian mafia on the BET+ original series Average Joe, streaming June 26.
06/13/2023