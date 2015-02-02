KB - "Masterpiece" 09/30/2021
Shanduke McPhatter: 'I Made the Decision to Focus More on My Children'
Community activist sounds off on the state of absent fathers and being there for his own sons.
Jeff Johnson: Man of Honor
BET.com profiles a man who walks the line between politics and activism.
DOE - "Brighter"
Rising gospel artist DOE spreads the light in the music video for her debut single "Brighter."
This Is How Kirk Franklin Changed Gospel Music Forever
Franklin can be credited with giving devotional music a new edge and bringing gospel music to the hip hop generation.
Travis Greene ft. Kirk Franklin & John P. Kee - "Hold on Me"
Travis Greene hits the stage of a retro nightclub in this soulful music video for "Hold on Me" featuring Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee.
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4Cita's Recap - Questionable Queen
The ladies make it happen in the recording studio as they join in on Pamela's gospel album, but tensions rise as Aubrey's future in the group is called into question.
03:25
Kevin Ross - "Looking for Love"
Kevin Ross reflects on the collapse of his last relationship, an unforgettable romance, in the video for "Looking for Love."
The War and Treaty - "Take Me In"
The War and Treaty realizes the importance of having someone to turn to when times get tough in the music video for their song "Take Me In," directed by Chancey June.
KB - "Masterpiece"
Tampa native, father and gospel artist KB models compassion and kindness in the music video for his single "Masterpiece."
09/30/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
