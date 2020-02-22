A Marriage Is Tested in the BET Original Movie Open 06/02/2021
Rules are broken and lines are crossed when a married couple explores having a polyamorous relationship in the BET Original movie Open.
Watching
Speech
00:53
Congressman John Lewis Accepts the Chairman's Award
Georgia congressman and longtime civil rights activist John Lewis accepts the prestigious Chairman's Award for his exemplary public service.
02/22/2020
Speech
01:41
Tracee Ellis Ross Wins for Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross thanks the crowd after winning Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Black-ish.
02/22/2020
Speech
02:10
Jamie Foxx Wins for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jonica T. Gibbs and Lena Waithe present Jamie Foxx with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in Just Mercy.
02/22/2020
Highlight
06:29
Anthony Anderson Kicks Off the Show
2020 NAACP Image Awards host Anthony Anderson opens the night by welcoming the crowd to the show.
02/22/2020
Speech
03:08
Rihanna Accepts the 2020 President's Award
Rihanna takes the stage to accept the prestigious President's Award at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.
02/22/2020
Performance
05:37
H.E.R. - Medley
Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. performs Slide, Slow Down with Skip Marley and a cover of Bob Marley's song Turn Your Lights Down Low.
02/22/2020
Highlight
02:57
In Memoriam
The NAACP Awards pays tribute to luminaries who passed away over the past year.
02/23/2020
Highlight
01:08
Remembering Sammy Davis Jr.
The 2020 NAACP Image Awards pay homage to Sammy Davis Jr., the actor/dancer/musician who dedicated himself to supporting other black artists throughout his career.
02/22/2020
Exclusive
17:40
TwentiesS1 E1The Kick-Back Couch - Pilot
A multigenerational group of viewers watches the series premiere of Twenties and compares Hattie's plight to their own early adulthoods.
03/04/2020
Exclusive
16:36
TwentiesS1 E2The Kick-Back Couch - I've Got the World on a String
A group of open-minded viewers share their honest reactions about Marie's behavior, Hattie's first day as a writer's assistant and Nia's budding relationship with Tristan.
03/05/2020
Exclusive
01:23
A Marriage Is Tested in the BET Original Movie Open
Rules are broken and lines are crossed when a married couple explores having a polyamorous relationship in the BET Original movie Open.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
00:30
A Marriage Is Tested in the BET Original Movie Open
Rules are broken and lines are crossed when a married couple explores a polyamorous lifestyle in the BET Original movie Open, premiering Saturday, March 14 at 8/7c.
06/02/2021
Highlight
01:24
TwentiesS1 When I Was in My Twenties Presented by BET and DriveTime
Jonica T. Gibbs, star of Lena Waithe's Twenties, "dishes out wisdom" about buying and owning a car that "can help everyone, regardless of their age."
03/10/2020
Exclusive
17:07
TwentiesS1 E3The Kick-Back Couch - Happy Place
The viewers converge to share their thoughts on Nia's vision board, Hattie's work ethic, and Marie's relationships with Ben and Chuck.
03/11/2020
Exclusive
17:31
TwentiesS1 E4The Kick-Back Couch - You Know How I Like It
The viewers sound off on Marie's relationship woes, Ida B.'s demanding assignment for Hattie and Nia's "cattle-call' audition.
03/19/2020
Exclusive
17:38
TwentiesS1 E5The Kick-Back Couch - Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing
The fun-loving group gets together to share their opinions about Hattie's skewed relationship with Ida B., Marie and Chuck's sexy time, and Nia's argument with Tristan.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
16:53
TwentiesS1 E6The Kick-Back Couch - Redemption Song
The commentators react to Marie's plan to gain access to a megachurch, Hattie ditching her mom for Ida B., and Nia's high-speed swerve.
04/01/2020
Exclusive
18:09
TwentiesS1 E7The Kick-Back Couch - What Would Todd Do?
The group reacts to Nia getting the last laugh in her acting class, Marie being passed over for a promotion and Hattie's awkward encounter with Lorraine and Idina.
04/08/2020
Exclusive
19:14
TwentiesS1 E8The Kick-Back Couch - Living the Dream
The group reacts to Nia's audition, Marie's birthday party, Hattie's unexpected guest and more from the season finale.
04/15/2020
Exclusive
04:07
American SoulS2 I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Vivica A. Fox
Actress Vivica A. Fox discusses her time as a Soul Train dancer from 1982 to 1983, Don Cornelius's legacy and her brother's reaction to seeing her on the show.
05/18/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021