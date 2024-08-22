Tyler Perry's Sistas

Gary Behaving Badly

Season 7 • 08/22/2024

Gary's dark side takes over as he obsesses over ex-fiancée Andi, steals from Zac and unleashes his anger on a suspicious Penelope.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Exclusive
09:04

Gary Behaving Badly
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Gary's dark side takes over as he obsesses over ex-fiancée Andi, steals from Zac and unleashes his anger on a suspicious Penelope.
08/22/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Comic View Is Coming Back to BET

Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05

BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music History
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30

Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS2

The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42

Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer

The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024