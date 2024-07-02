Tyler Perry's Sistas
WEDNESDAYS 9/8c
Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima navigate the ups and downs of their love lives, careers and friendship in Atlanta.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Trailer
- 42:29Sign In to Watch
S7 • E6
Pretty HurtsThe ladies talk about their lives in their thirties at Sabrina's birthday brunch, Fatima keeps a secret from Zac, Gary tests the waters with Tamara, and Pam has a new business venture.02/07/2024
- 42:29Sign In to Watch
S7 • E5
Hanging in the BalanceMaurice explores a new romantic interest, Danni addresses a past trauma in counseling, Sabrina feels the pressure at work and Gary contemplates a violent method to get what he wants.01/31/2024
- 41:50Sign In to Watch
S7 • E4
Death Becomes ThemAndi and Sabrina both find themselves competing with workplace rivals, Danni is torn between her friendships with Karen and Fatima, and Penelope makes a shocking discovery about Gary.01/24/2024
- 42:30Sign In to Watch
S7 • E3
Grand Openings and ClosingsKaren's salon opening hits a snag, Danni has her first therapy session, Sabrina tries to move past her drunken comments to Rich, and Andi's ties to Gary expose her to scrutiny at work.01/17/2024
- 42:25Sign In to Watch
S7 • E2
Drunk in LoveKaren stresses over financing her new salon, Fatima gets Danni to reconsider therapy at the ladies' boozy brunch, Sabrina and Rich don't see eye-to-eye, and Gary gets a wake-up call at work.01/10/2024
- 42:28
S7 • E1
New BeginningsDanni dismisses Tony's concern about her nightmares, Andi hosts an awkward dinner party, Sabrina gets surprising news about Calvin, and Zac feels helpless as his son's custody case drags on.01/03/2024