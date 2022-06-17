Prince Charles Says 'Time Has Come' To Confront The History Of Slavery 06/28/2022
He recently addressed his country's legacy of slavery but fell short of apologizing.
01:00
‘Bring It!’ Star Dyshea Hall, 16, Shot And Killed Outside Atlanta Grocery Store
Hall was a member of “Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls,” featured on Lifetime, and made an impact on everyone who knew her during her life.
06/17/2022
01:17
Colombia Elects Its First Black Vice President
Francia Márquez will become the South American nation’s first Black vice president after Gustavo Petro won the country’s presidential runoff election.
06/21/2022
01:05
Houston Baptist University Star Darius Lee Tragically Killed At Harlem Cookout
An alleged melee occurred between two rival gangs before gunshots rang out, injuring nine people, including the graduating senior who was shot in the chest.
06/22/2022
01:06
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Battery In Civil Trial
He was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old at the Playboy Mansion during the 1970s.
06/22/2022
01:07
Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dies At 26
His cause of death was not immediately reported.
06/23/2022
01:14
Woman Who Drove Man Accused In Nipsey Hussle Death Testifies
Bryannita Nicholson said she was casually seeing Eric Holder, who she testified loaded a black semi-automatic handgun before allegedly shooting the rapper.
06/23/2022
01:05
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Arrested, Indicted By Feds On 21 Fraud Charges
Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks stand accused of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements to a federal investigator.
06/24/2022
01:05
South Carolina Dad Receives Life Sentence For Murdering His 5-Year-Old Son
An autopsy revealed that Jaiden Hammond suffered from multiple subdural hematomas, which is bleeding between the skull and surface of the brain.
06/24/2022
01:01
Sen. John Cornyn Compares Reversing Roe v. Wade To Segregation
He tweeted: "Now do Plessy vs Ferguson/Brown vs Board of Education."
06/27/2022
01:01
Brittney Griner's Detention In Russia Extended Another Six Months As She Awaits Trial
The WNBA star was photographed handcuffed as guards escorted her to a closed-door courtroom hearing.
06/28/2022
01:08
03:00
Walmart Welcomes The Big Homecoming Festival To Atlanta
The two-day impactful celebration of Black culture featured a convocation, panel discussions, tailgate experience, live music and more!
06/29/2022
01:00
Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Reportedly Beaten Up in Custody
Holder, who is supposed to be separated from other inmates when being transported to and from the court, was allegedly physically assaulted.
06/29/2022
01:08
Emmett Till's Family Demands Arrest Of Carolyn Bryant After An Unserved Warrant Is Found
The AP states there were reports of a warrant in 1955, but the Leflore County sheriff allegedly said he did not want to "bother" Bryant because she had two young kids.
06/30/2022
01:01
WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Wife Tells Al Sharpton: 'Every Second That Goes By, BG Is Struggling'
Cherelle Griner has come forward to share that her spouse is suffering despite putting up a brave front.
07/01/2022
01:12
R. Kelly Remains on Suicide Watch After 30 Year Prison Sentencing
The disgraced singer's attorney Jennifer Bonjean said in a statement that keeping him on suicide watch is "unnecessary and punitive."
07/06/2022
01:03
Doctors Posthumously Diagnosed Former Super Bowl Champ Demaryius Thomas With Stage 2 CTE
The former Denver Bronco player was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home’s shower on Dec. 9.
07/06/2022
01:19
3 Things To Know About Ohio Police Shooting Victim Jayland Walker
Former friends, wrestling coach, and assistant principal believe a description of him acting violently "doesn't make sense."
07/07/2022
01:04
Alabama State Football Linebacker Awysum Harris Found Dead
Local station WAFF reports Harris was found dead in his dorm room on the university's campus in Montgomery.
07/07/2022
01:04
Eric Holder Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Death of Rapper Nipsey Hussle
Holder faces up to life in prison and plans to appeal.
07/07/2022
