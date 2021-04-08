Sequins And Sparkles! 6 Times Our Favorite Celebrities Dazzled At The BET Hip Hop Awards 09/10/2021
From custom embellished dresses to glittery accessories, these celebrities shined bright on the red carpet!
Watching
01:09
Meet Caramel Curves, A Women-Only Motorcycle Crew That Set Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Campaign Ablaze
We love the celebration of curves for Rihanna’s new lingerie collection.
08/04/2021
01:02
Tammy Rivera Rings In Her Birthday In A Sexy Swimsuit And Other Times She's Shown Off Her Curves
The former 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' star turnt up with her family and friends for her 35th birthday and body goals doesn’t even begin to describe!
08/05/2021
01:20
H.E.R. Takes Off Her Signature Shades For An Intense Boxing Workout At The Gym
Plus, see other celebrities who are living a healthy lifestyle!
08/06/2021
Exclusive
06:39
The Beauty Shop: Celebrating Black Beauty and Strength
Amanda Booz asks Black creators V. Bozeman, Jesseca Dupart and Susan Oludele to imagine their happy places and wish each other prosperity in this conversation presented by Toyota.
08/16/2021
Exclusive
06:39
01:12
Lizzo: A Photo Gallery Celebrating The Fashion, Style, And Beauty Of The 'Good As Hell' Singer
Take a look at the occasions Lizzo proved she’s 100% that fashionista!
08/20/2021
01:09
LeToya Luckett And Trey Songz Link Up For A Family Playdate In New York City, And The Footage Is Too Adorable!
Plus, see other celebs with their families!
08/23/2021
01:04
How Celebrities Stunt With Grillz At The BET Hip Hop Awards
Grillz have long been a status symbol for hip-hop artists, and there has never been a shortage of mesmerizing custom mouthpieces on the BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet.
08/23/2021
01:01
Jordyn Woods Goes Make-Up Free And Other Celebs Looking Naturally Flawless
Zero makeup. Natural curves. We love to see it!
08/25/2021
01:01
Cardi B Supports Offset + Other Times She Showcased Her Baby Bump
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was spotted supporting her husband Offset as his media company went public at the New York Stock Exchange.
09/01/2021
01:04
01:02
These Iconic Met Gala Looks From Rihanna Have Us Begging The Star To Make A Debut This Year!
Rihanna has become a fashion icon, and the Met Gala is no different when the Caribbean beauty showcases her style.
09/10/2021
01:07
MET GALA 2021: Best Couples Fashion Moments
See how celebrities interpreted the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme.
09/14/2021
